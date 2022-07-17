TT Electronics Partners with Honeywell Aerospace on Next-generation Inertial Navigation Power Supply

WOKING, UK, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered technologies for performance critical applications, today announced the company's Kansas City facility has been awarded a Letter of Authority from long-term partner Honeywell Aerospace to proceed with the design of a new power supply for next-generation inertial navigation units.
Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defence and space aircraft in the world and include aircraft propulsion, cockpit systems, satellite communications, and auxiliary power systems. Honeywell Aerospace is a subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc.
This latest development reinforces the strategic partnership between TT Electronics and Honeywell with both companies working in collaboration on numerous projects spanning 20 years. Throughout this time, TT has delivered a variety of advanced solutions to fulfil Honeywell's requirements for its aerospace and defence customers worldwide.
"With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, TT has made significant investments in engineering capability, supported by state-of-the-art equipment and vertically integrated manufacturing facilities," said Matt Sweaney, Vice President and General Manager, TT Electronics. "This award reinforces our long-standing partnership with Honeywell and also demonstrates TT's strategy in action as we continue to grow our position in the aerospace and defence industry."
Since the mid-1990s, Honeywell has produced and delivered more than 60,000 embedded GPS inertial navigation systems (EGI). Designed to provide maximum flexibility, Honeywell's EGIs meet the most challenging military requirements, along with civil interoperability capabilities. Its products have a strong performance record for the most challenging navigation, pointing, stabilisation, and flight control applications.
About TT Electronics plc
TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered technologies for performance critical applications.
TT solves electronics challenges for a sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, electrification, and automation. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions. TT has design and manufacturing facilities in the UK, North America, Sweden, and Asia.
For more information about TT Electronics visit www.ttelectronics.com.
