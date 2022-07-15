Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating TG Therapeutics, Allianz, GoodRx, and the WWE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX, Allianz SE ALIZY, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX, and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.
TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX
On November 30, 2021, TG Therapeutics issued a press release "announc[ing] the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL)." TG Therapeutics advised that "[t]he FDA has notified the Company that potential questions and discussion topics for the ODAC include: the benefit-risk of the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL, and the benefit-risk of UKONIQ in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) or follicular lymphoma (FL). In addition, as part of the benefit-risk analysis, the overall safety profile of the U2 regimen, including adverse events (serious and Grade 3-4), discontinuations due to adverse events, and dose modifications, is expected to be reviewed", stating that "[t]he FDA's concern giving rise to the ODAC meeting appears to stem from an early analysis of overall survival from the UNITY-CLL trial."
On this news, TG Therapeutics' stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 34.93%, to close at $15.20 per share on November 30, 2021.
For more information on the TG Therapeutics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TGTX
Allianz SE ALIZY
On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds," and that "there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."
On this news, Allianz's stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 8%, to close at $22.85 per share on August 2, 2021.
Then, on May 17, 2022, Allianz pleaded guilty to securities fraud, admitting that it lacked internal controls and oversight for a series of private-investment funds and made false and misleading statements to investors. The Company agreed to pay $6 billion in penalties and restitution.
On this news, Allianz's stock price fell $4.54 per share, or 2.1%, to close at $208.00 on May 18, 2022.
For more information on the Allianz investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ALIZY
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX
On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, GoodRx announced its first quarter 2022 financial results and withdrew its fiscal 2022 guidance. In its shareholder letter, the Company stated that "a grocery chain had taken actions that impacted acceptance of discounts from most PBMs for a subset of drugs." The Company expects "the grocer issue . . . could have an estimated revenue impact of roughly $30 million [and] will be ongoing without amelioration through Q2." As a result, GoodRx "believe[s] it is unlikely [it] will be able to achieve the FY 2022 guidance" previously provided.
On this news, GoodRx's stock fell $2.78, or 25.9%, to close at $7.97 on May 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.
For more information on the GoodRx investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GDRX
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE
WWE is the subject of a June 15, 2022, article in the Wall Street Journal titled: "WWE Board Probes Secret $3 Million Hush Pact by CEO Vince McMahon, Sources Say." According to the article, the Company's board "is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar with the board inquiry." The article continues, "the board's investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said."
On June 17, 2022, the Company issued a press release stating, "a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation."
On this news, WWE stock fell $1.94, or 3%, to close at $62.51 on June 17, 2022.
For more information on the WWE investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/WWE
