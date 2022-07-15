MOLN EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Molecular Partners AG Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MOLN

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Molecular Partners AG MOLN: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 12, 2022.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Molecular Partners securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Molecular Partners class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=7548 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 12, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the IPO documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the IPO documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ensovibep was less effective at treating COVID-19 than defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"); (3) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (4) as a product candidate, MP0310 (AMG 506), in development for the treatment of certain types of cancer, was less attractive to Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") than defendants had led investors to believe; (5) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (6) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (7) as a result, the IPO documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

