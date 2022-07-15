First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. FBSI ("Company"), the holding company for Stockmens Bank ("Bank"), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income, of $1,401,000 or $0.57 per share-diluted, compared to $1,147,000, or $0.44 per share-diluted for the comparable period in 2021. Year to date the Company reported net income of $2,421,000 or $0.99 per share compared to $2,381,000 or $0.91 per share the same period 2021. Year to date changes from the six months ended June 30, 2021 include a $617,000 increase in net interest income after provisions for loan losses, along with a $52,000 increase in non-interest income, offset by a $372,000 increase in non-interest expense, a $125,000 increase in income tax expense and a modest $4,000 loss on investments in 2022 compared to an $128,000 gain during the same period in 2021. This resulted in a $40,000 increase in net income for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to the year ended June 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expenses is due to increased personnel and fixed asset expenses due to the addition of new branches in Hartville, MO and Akron, CO, as well as standard increases to compete with employee demand in the marketplace.

Consolidated total assets on June 30, 2022 were $460.28 million, compared to $445.10 million at December 31, 2021. Since year end 2021, Net loans increased 11.21% to $378.97 million, total deposits increased 3.42% to $410.08 million, and total capital rested at $45.09 million, or 9.80% of total assets compared to $44.16 million, or 9.92% of total assets, on December 31, 2021. The capital changes are primarily driven by the Company's payment of a cash dividend to shareholders and unrealized losses in the securities portfolio which increased from $283,000 on December 31, 2021 to $1,292,000 on June 30, 2022 as market volatility has been at an all-time high following record inflation and foreign unrest.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Data: Total interest income $ 4,613 $ 4,326 $ 8,705 $ 8,320 Total interest expense 260 290 514 614 Net interest income 4,353 4,036 8,191 7,706 Provision for loan losses 225 357 450 582 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,128 3,679 7,741 7,124 Gain (loss) on sale of investments (4 ) 8 (4 ) 128 Non-interest income 420 373 763 711 Non-interest expense 2,645 2,545 5,237 4,865 Income before taxes 1,899 1,515 3,263 3,098 Income tax expense 498 368 842 717 Net income $ 1,401 $ 1,147 $ 2,421 $ 2,381 Earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.44 $ 0.99 $ 0.91 At At June 30, December 31, Financial Condition Data: 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents (excludes CDs) $ 37,337 $ 60,604 Investment securities (includes CDs) 14,624 15,729 Loans receivable, net 378,973 340,767 Goodwill and intangibles 1,872 1,943 Total assets 460,283 445,095 Deposits 410,084 396,527 Repurchase agreements 798 490 Borrowings 1,500 1,500 Stockholders' equity 45,092 44,161 Book value per share $ 18.46 $ 18.08

