Hub Group Opens Second Headquarters Building to Support Continued Growth and Dedicates "Hub Group Way" Street

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group HUBG announced the grand opening for its second office building on its Oak Brook, IL headquarters campus. The company also dedicated "Hub Group Way", a new street off York Road and I-88.



This second building doubles Hub Group's footprint at its suburban Chicago headquarters, collectively accommodating up to 1,500 employees, making it one of the largest employers in Oak Brook, IL. Hub Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 and has consistently grown its business into an over $5 billion supply chain solutions company with 6,000 employees and drivers across North America.

"Our focus on the customer and expanding our solutions across the supply chain has fueled our long-term growth," said David P. Yeager, Chairman and CEO of Hub Group. "This second building on our 29-acre campus will support our growing employee base as we continue to scale our business."

A new street off York Road provides access to the expanded campus and is named Hub Group Way. "We have a motto of "The Way Matters", which to us means that how you do something is just as important as what you do," said Phillip D. Yeager, President and COO of Hub Group. "It is only fitting that our new corporate address should be a reflection of that."

The new building was designed for employees, productivity, and sustainability. Both buildings have a modern, open esthetic with the new building offering several updated features designed to make the work environment more collaborative and enjoyable, including multiple conference rooms and collaboration spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center and "Charge Café," a new on-site lunch option. The two buildings are connected by an underground walkway.

Hub Group's first headquarters building, which opened in 2013, was designated Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold® by the U.S. Green Building Council; the new building was designed to those same standards and has been certified LEED Gold. Key sustainability features include full floor-to-ceiling windows with sun-sensitive shades to maximize natural light, high-efficiency HVAC and stormwater harvesting as well as electric vehicle charging stations for employees. The 29-acre campus includes natural habitat landscaping, ponds and walking paths.

The architect for both of Hub Group's headquarters buildings is renowned national architecture, interior design, and planning firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz (SCB). Morgan Harbour Construction served as builder and general contractor for both buildings.

For more information about Hub Group, visit www.hubgroup.com. Read about Hub Group's commitment to sustainability at www.hubgroup.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company HUBG with $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees and drivers across North America are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

Source: Hub Group Inc

Contact: Jennifer Telek 630-271-3731

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f971c4f-d5ea-4d00-a263-4d5f1db0de6c