CAPREIT Announces July 2022 Distribution

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its July 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12084 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The July distribution will be payable on August 15, 2022 to Unitholders of record on July 29, 2022.
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.
For further information please contact:
|CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404
|CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co,
Interim CFO
(416) 306-3009
