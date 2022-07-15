Genital Herpes Treatment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027. Acyclovir Segment to Witness High Incremental Growth of $62.96 million - Arizton

Chicago, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global genital herpes treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.76%. Around one-third of MSM did not have an STI test between 2018 and 2020, while MSM with several sexual partners said they were screened less frequently in a cross-sectional survey in the US during the same period. Less monitoring and screening for STIs among MSM also increase the risk of genital herpes spread as it can be asymptomatic or have mild unrecognized symptoms. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of genital herpes cases among the LGBTQ+ community will boost the demand for genital herpes treatment during the forecast period.



Global Genital Herpes Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $2.3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.9 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 3.76% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Virus Type Route of Administration, and Region GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED GlaxoSmithKline, Glenmark pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies

Increasing Demand for Topical Genital Herpes Treatment Drugs

The acceptance of local/topical medicines is high due to their advantages. The skin is ideal for drug administration. Medical institutions and naturopaths more frequently use local or topical drug online delivery systems. This will provide an effective and comfortable medical future to patients. Many other genital herpes drugs are available in the topical form that are also approved as OTC drugs. Patients can directly purchase such medications from drug stores or online pharmacies.

The high market penetration of genital herpes treatments in emerging economies will positively impact the overall global market and significantly contribute to its growth during the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and awareness of the availability of a wide range of genital herpes treatments for various patient groups will boost the growth of the genital herpes treatment market in emerging economies during the forecast period.

Snippets

In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 33.15% in the global genital herpes treatment market in 2021 during the forecast period.

The US genital herpes treatment market was estimated to be worth $834.02 million in 2027, with North America accounting for most of the market with a 90.12% share.

Acyclovir is the major contributor in the global genital herpes treatment market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $62.96 million during the forecast period.

Many leading companies having a wide formulations of genital herpes drugs have been acquired by the major vendors to strengthen their market value and emerge as top player in the genital herpes treatment market.

The genital herpes treatment market is highly competitive and fragmented even though the leading companies constantly consolidate their positions through strategic and high-profile M&As. Major vendors acquire leading companies with formulations of genital herpes treatment drugs to strengthen their value and emerge as top players. These vendors implement their R&D strategies to diversify their portfolios and expand their global presence. Novartis, GSK, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health are key players in the global genital herpes treatment market. These key vendors add significant value to the market with their high R&D investments, diversified portfolios, and major strategic acquisitions.

Key Vendors

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark pharmaceuticals

Viatris

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health Companies

Other Prominent Vendors

Reddy's Laboratories

Cipla

Pfizer

Eli Lilly & Company

Avet Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Centurion Remedies

Abbott

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

FDC

Hetero

Zydus Group

Torrent Pharma

Finecure Pharmaceuticals

ADLEY FORMULATIONS

Medico Remedies

Zeelab Pharmacy



Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Other Drugs

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Virus Type

HSV-2

HSV-1

Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injection



Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia





Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

