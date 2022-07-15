CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "CIBM") CIBH, the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for core banking activity (i.e., deposits and portfolio loans) strengthened, however earnings declined as a result of substantially reduced mortgage banking income following the significant rise in mortgage interest rates. Net income for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.68 basic and $0.49 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.4 million, or $1.08 basic and $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2021; and net income for the six month period was $1.8 million, or $1.38 basic and $1.00 diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.5 million, or $2.74 basic and $1.59 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2021.
Financial highlights for the quarter include:
- Net interest income and margin for the quarter were $5.9 million and 3.23%, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and 3.26%, respectively, in the same period of 2021; and $11.4 million and 3.15%, respectively, for the six month period compared to $11.5 million and 3.24%, respectively, for the same period of 2021. The six month period includes $0.3 million less PPP loan fee accretion income and $0.2 million more subordinated debt interest expense compared to the same period in 2021, revealing a stronger result for core banking activity in 2022 versus 2021. PPP loans are substantially paid down as of June 30, 2022, with remaining principal balances of $0.2 million and a negligible amount of fees left to accrete in the future.
- Net mortgage banking revenues were down $1.5 million and $5.0 million for the quarter and six month period, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2021. The change was due to a 54% decline in loan originations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, as a result of an increase of more than 150 basis points in average mortgage rates that also prompted tightening margins across the industry as mortgage producers began to compete more intensively for each mortgage. Related Mortgage Division compensation expenses were also down $0.8 million and $2.5 million for the quarter and six month period, respectively, when compared to the same periods in 2021.
- Although nominally up from the lows reported for March 31, 2022, asset quality measures remain near cycle-best levels. As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.25% and 0.22%, respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, at December 31, 2021, and 0.29% and 0.19%, respectively, at June 30, 2021. In addition, CIBM reported no or 0.00% loans 30 days or greater past due and still accruing at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.40% on June 30, 2021; and made provisions for future loan losses of $40,000 during the second quarter of 2022 compared to a reversal of $0.3 million during in the same period of 2021.
- Checking deposits grew by $12 million and total deposits grew by $24 million from December 31, 2021, to June 30, 2022, due to ongoing marketing activity. Short-term federal funds and US T-Bill interest rates have risen substantially since the beginning of the year and, as a result, pressure on balances is expected to increase.
Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM's President and CEO, commented, "We continue to focus on growing and improving our core banking activities and are seeing positive outcomes, including improved net interest income composition and growth in key loan and deposit balances. Although reduced residential mortgage activity has had a large impact on our earnings in 2022 compared to the prior two years, it has also afforded us the ability to make significant progress in the implementation of a new mortgage loan operating system, which will provide a better loan origination experience for both employees and customers alike in the future."
He added, "Project Falcon – which we launched two years ago – also concentrates on identifying and implementing internal process improvements and efficiency-enhancing technologies that allow us to maximize our internal capacity. This is critically important as we target improved efficiencies through higher core revenues as well as improvements in our cost structure and controls."
Mr. Chaffin also cautioned, "With growing economic uncertainty, high inflation rates, and rising interest rates, recession risks are significant in the foreseeable future. As a result, we are both seeking business opportunities to enhance our performance in the current markets and actively managing the loan portfolio to reflect higher future credit risks."
He concluded, "As a reminder, at our 2022 Annual Meeting, we announced plans to redeem approximately 5,830 shares of Series A preferred stock during the fourth quarter of 2022. The redemption will be pro-rata among Series A preferred stockholders and at the fixed redemption price in our Articles of Incorporation of $825 per share, for a total price of approximately $4.8 million. Further details will be provided as we near the redemption date."
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and two mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as "may," "project," "are confident," "should be," "intend," "predict," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine's current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine's operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.
There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.
Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine's control, include but are not limited to:
- operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
- economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine's banking business;
- the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
- the risk that CIB Marine's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|6 Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Selected Statement of Operations Data:
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|6,411
|$
|5,879
|$
|6,244
|$
|6,311
|$
|6,239
|$
|12,290
|$
|12,504
|Interest expense
|517
|413
|387
|417
|456
|930
|992
|Net interest income
|5,894
|5,466
|5,857
|5,894
|5,783
|11,360
|11,512
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|40
|(325
|)
|(502
|)
|(413
|)
|(300
|)
|(285
|)
|(280
|)
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|5,854
|5,791
|6,359
|6,307
|6,083
|11,645
|11,792
|Noninterest income (1)
|1,660
|1,705
|2,718
|4,072
|3,135
|3,365
|8,281
|Noninterest expense
|6,374
|6,262
|7,641
|7,517
|7,279
|12,636
|15,219
|Income before income taxes
|1,140
|1,234
|1,436
|2,862
|1,939
|2,374
|4,854
|Income tax expense
|251
|334
|336
|788
|558
|585
|1,356
|Net income
|$
|889
|$
|900
|$
|1,100
|$
|2,074
|$
|1,381
|$
|1,789
|$
|3,498
|Common Share Data:
|Basic net income per share (2)
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.69
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.38
|$
|2.74
|Diluted net income per share (2)
|0.49
|0.50
|0.92
|0.94
|0.63
|1.00
|1.59
|Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|53.68
|54.53
|57.06
|55.60
|54.19
|53.68
|54.19
|Book value per share (3)
|51.22
|52.07
|54.55
|50.58
|49.16
|51.22
|49.16
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|1,307,289
|1,295,573
|1,287,438
|1,286,536
|1,282,917
|1,300,164
|1,275,971
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|1,798,002
|1,792,181
|1,784,005
|2,208,493
|2,208,600
|1,793,809
|2,197,071
|Financial Condition Data:
|Total assets
|$
|774,356
|$
|764,641
|$
|745,393
|$
|775,912
|$
|753,660
|$
|774,356
|$
|753,660
|Loans
|549,175
|529,212
|543,819
|559,079
|553,642
|549,175
|553,642
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,010
|)
|(8,011
|)
|(8,352
|)
|(8,699
|)
|(9,165
|)
|(8,010
|)
|(9,165
|)
|Investment securities
|122,483
|109,533
|106,647
|102,243
|108,825
|122,483
|108,825
|Deposits
|642,500
|631,953
|618,991
|624,579
|609,964
|642,500
|609,964
|Borrowings
|37,693
|36,789
|27,049
|34,577
|29,592
|37,693
|29,592
|Stockholders' equity
|89,111
|89,931
|91,780
|108,984
|107,051
|89,111
|107,051
|Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin (4)
|3.23
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.24
|%
|Net interest spread (5)
|3.14
|%
|2.98
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.15
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets (6)
|0.91
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.43
|%
|2.13
|%
|1.68
|%
|0.94
|%
|2.24
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|3.34
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.91
|%
|3.35
|%
|4.09
|%
|Efficiency ratio (7)
|83.52
|%
|85.98
|%
|88.87
|%
|75.34
|%
|81.69
|%
|84.72
|%
|76.75
|%
|Earnings on average assets (8)
|0.47
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.57
|%
|1.08
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.94
|%
|Earnings on average equity (9)
|3.96
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.47
|%
|7.59
|%
|5.18
|%
|3.97
|%
|6.62
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)
|0.22
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.19
|%
|Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and
|loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total loans (10)
|0.28
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.32
|%
|Nonperforming assets, restructured loans
|and loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total assets (10)
|0.25
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.29
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10)
|1.46
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.66
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,
|restructured loans and loans 90 days or
|more past due and still accruing (10)
|512.48
|%
|742.45
|%
|726.26
|%
|575.33
|%
|519.26
|%
|512.48
|%
|519.26
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized
|to average loans (10)
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|-0.11
|%
|0.04
|%
|-0.16
|%
|0.02
|%
|-0.12
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total equity to total assets
|11.51
|%
|11.76
|%
|12.31
|%
|14.05
|%
|14.20
|%
|11.51
|%
|14.20
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.85
|%
|17.52
|%
|15.53
|%
|18.14
|%
|18.02
|%
|16.85
|%
|18.02
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.85
|%
|14.43
|%
|14.28
|%
|16.89
|%
|16.76
|%
|13.85
|%
|16.76
|%
|Leverage capital ratio
|10.20
|%
|10.27
|%
|10.22
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.32
|%
|10.20
|%
|12.32
|%
|Other Data:
|Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
|159
|172
|177
|179
|176
|159
|176
|Number of banking facilities
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
|(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
|(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
|(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
|(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
|(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
|(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
|(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|68,097
|$
|88,605
|$
|59,184
|$
|69,217
|$
|52,467
|Reverse repurchase agreements
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Securities available for sale
|120,265
|107,237
|104,240
|99,813
|106,383
|Equity securities at fair value
|2,218
|2,296
|2,407
|2,430
|2,442
|Loans held for sale
|7,519
|9,567
|9,859
|18,258
|13,168
|Loans
|549,175
|529,212
|543,819
|559,079
|553,642
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,010
|)
|(8,011
|)
|(8,352
|)
|(8,699
|)
|(9,165
|)
|Net loans
|541,165
|521,201
|535,467
|550,380
|544,477
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|2,897
|3,140
|3,140
|3,140
|3,140
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,138
|4,226
|4,200
|3,979
|3,873
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,644
|1,611
|1,605
|1,813
|1,916
|Deferred tax assets, net
|16,142
|15,758
|14,731
|15,193
|15,632
|Other real estate owned, net
|403
|403
|403
|403
|403
|Bank owned life insurance
|6,002
|5,966
|5,930
|5,894
|4,861
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|98
|103
|109
|115
|120
|Other assets
|3,768
|4,528
|4,118
|5,277
|4,778
|Total Assets
|$
|774,356
|$
|764,641
|$
|745,393
|$
|775,912
|$
|753,660
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|129,457
|$
|124,724
|$
|120,479
|$
|122,441
|$
|121,862
|Interest-bearing demand
|66,495
|67,362
|63,693
|62,414
|61,439
|Savings
|287,159
|294,255
|289,943
|287,609
|266,085
|Time
|159,389
|145,612
|144,876
|152,115
|160,578
|Total deposits
|642,500
|631,953
|618,991
|624,579
|609,964
|Short-term borrowings
|28,013
|27,117
|27,049
|34,577
|29,592
|Long-term borrowings
|9,680
|9,672
|-
|-
|-
|Accrued interest payable
|287
|144
|100
|111
|127
|Other liabilities
|4,765
|5,824
|7,473
|7,661
|6,926
|Total liabilities
|685,245
|674,710
|653,613
|666,928
|646,609
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 20,463 shares and 40,690 shares of series A and 1,610 shares and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $22.1 million and $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference, respectively
|18,762
|18,762
|18,762
|37,308
|37,308
|Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,323,547 and 1,306,660 issued shares; 1,309,478 and 1,292,591 outstanding shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (1)
|1,324
|1,318
|1,307
|1,302
|1,301
|Capital surplus
|180,544
|180,431
|180,360
|179,557
|179,421
|Accumulated deficit
|(107,108
|)
|(107,997
|)
|(108,897
|)
|(109,997
|)
|(112,071
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|(3,877
|)
|(2,049
|)
|782
|1,348
|1,626
|Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (2)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|89,111
|89,931
|91,780
|108,984
|107,051
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|774,356
|$
|764,641
|$
|745,393
|$
|775,912
|$
|753,660
|(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 59,957 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2022 and 66,299 shares at December 31, 2021.
|(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|6 Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|5,542
|$
|5,254
|$
|5,572
|$
|5,646
|$
|5,583
|$
|10,796
|$
|11,107
|Loans held for sale
|90
|58
|131
|135
|95
|148
|270
|Securities
|683
|537
|516
|509
|551
|1,220
|1,106
|Other investments
|96
|30
|25
|21
|10
|126
|21
|Total interest income
|6,411
|5,879
|6,244
|6,311
|6,239
|12,290
|12,504
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|384
|350
|379
|409
|447
|734
|959
|Short-term borrowings
|12
|7
|8
|8
|9
|19
|33
|Long-term borrowings
|121
|56
|0
|0
|0
|177
|0
|Total interest expense
|517
|413
|387
|417
|456
|930
|992
|Net interest income
|5,894
|5,466
|5,857
|5,894
|5,783
|11,360
|11,512
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|40
|(325
|)
|(502
|)
|(413
|)
|(300
|)
|(285
|)
|(280
|)
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|5,854
|5,791
|6,359
|6,307
|6,083
|11,645
|11,792
|Noninterest Income
|Deposit service charges
|92
|88
|95
|97
|90
|180
|174
|Other service fees
|71
|25
|23
|35
|43
|96
|83
|Mortgage banking revenue, net
|1,268
|1,430
|2,300
|3,626
|2,763
|2,698
|7,746
|Other income
|141
|212
|185
|186
|280
|353
|472
|Net gains on sale of securities available for sale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities
|(78
|)
|(112
|)
|(23
|)
|(12
|)
|7
|(190
|)
|(36
|)
|Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans
|126
|31
|120
|151
|0
|157
|0
|Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)
|40
|31
|18
|(11
|)
|(48
|)
|71
|(158
|)
|Total noninterest income
|1,660
|1,705
|2,718
|4,072
|3,135
|3,365
|8,281
|Noninterest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|4,175
|4,229
|5,334
|5,436
|5,099
|8,404
|11,055
|Equipment
|439
|442
|446
|390
|384
|881
|763
|Occupancy and premises
|408
|422
|400
|395
|443
|830
|877
|Data Processing
|171
|166
|167
|105
|181
|337
|366
|Federal deposit insurance
|51
|52
|51
|46
|47
|103
|95
|Professional services
|284
|224
|353
|227
|328
|508
|581
|Telephone and data communication
|60
|61
|67
|70
|56
|121
|116
|Insurance
|74
|85
|72
|66
|64
|159
|132
|Other expense
|712
|581
|751
|782
|677
|1,293
|1,234
|Total noninterest expense
|6,374
|6,262
|7,641
|7,517
|7,279
|12,636
|15,219
|Income from operations
|before income taxes
|1,140
|1,234
|1,436
|2,862
|1,939
|2,374
|4,854
|Income tax expense
|251
|334
|336
|788
|558
|585
|1,356
|Net income
|889
|900
|1,100
|2,074
|1,381
|1,789
|3,498
|Preferred stock dividend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Discount from repurchase of preferred stock
|0
|0
|546
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Net income allocated to
|common stockholders
|$
|889
|$
|900
|$
|1,646
|$
|2,074
|$
|1,381
|$
|1,789
|$
|3,498
FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com
