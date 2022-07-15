Global Truck Campers Market Is Predicted To Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 1.75 Billion By 2032, Increasing At A CAGR Of 2.7% Between 2022 And 2032; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of truck campers are projected to rise at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2032. The Global Truck Camper Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.



Constant demand from the recreational sector coupled with the change in preference of the millennial population will drive sales in the long run. The main factors propelling the growth of the global truck camper market during the forecast period are the rise in investments made by leading experts in emerging economies for the advancement of the transportation sector and infrastructure, continuous construction works, and the launch of innovative truck trailer models.

The increase in investments made by developing economies' leading authorities for the development of the transportation sector and infrastructure development, ongoing construction activities, and the introduction of new truck trailer models are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Truck Camper Market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America leads with 64.7% share in the global truck campers market.

Asia Pacific in the past few years has emerged as a manufacturing hub with countries such as China and India speeding their manufacturing capabilities.

Recently, India's first extendable motor home – Finetza - was launched by Pinnacle Vehicles, which comes equipped with amenities such as USB ports, a Wi-Fi connection, and a small cafeteria.

Sales of hard side truck campers are expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the coming years.

Truck sales are increasing, which is increasing the demand for truck campers globally. Trade between emerging economies' nations and others is actively encouraged. To manage the business effectively and maintain a seamless supply chain, there will likely be an increase in the demand for trucks throughout the projection period.

Increased truck sales are driving up demand for truck Camper all over the world. Emerging economies are actively promoting trade between their countries and others. Truck demand is expected to rise during the forecast period in order to run the business efficiently and maintain a smooth supply chain. With increasing urbanization and industrialization, the market is expected to grow steadily. Due to rising consumer spending power, production and sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are expected to skyrocket during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Truck camper providers are investing in upgrading outdated fleets with more modern truck trailers to take advantage of the anticipated lucrative market growth prospects. Truck camper manufacturers are strengthening dealer networks and introducing new products to maintain their market position.

For instance :

Dethleffs recently launched an electric truck camper that runs solely on solar power, thus eliminating the need for charging stations, making it more economical and eco-friendly.

In 2022, the largest producer of recreational vehicles in the world - THOR Industries - established a strategic alliance with TechNexus Venture Collaborative. Through this partnership, THOR will be able to interact with and collaborate with a worldwide ecosystem of entrepreneurs and revolutionary start-up businesses to support its strategic ambitions.

Key Segments Covered in Truck Campers Industry Research

Truck Campers Market by Type : Hard Side Truck Campers Adventurer Campers Arctic Fox Campers Bigfoot Campers Capri Campers Others Pop-up Campers Hallmark Campers Phoenix Campers Others

Truck Campers Market by Technology : Standard Truck Campers Advanced Truck Campers

Truck Campers Market by End Use : Individuals/Groups Camping Companies Others

Truck Campers Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Truck Campers Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Type (Hard Side Truck Campers, Pop-up Campers), By Technology (Standard, Advanced), By End Use (Individuals/Groups, Camping, Companies) & By Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032.

