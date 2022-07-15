Imagine a ring that evolves with you. Introducing the Evolve Ring by Jostens™.

Minneapolis, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is a class ring? Industry leader and constant innovator in class jewelry, Jostens, knows it's more than a simple keepsake. It's a connection to community. A badge of achievement. A reflection of identity. And thanks to the launch of their new Evolve Ring™, that identity no longer needs to remain static.
The idea was simple; a class ring that changes with its wearer. The design is as elegant as it is striking. Interchangeable inserts grant flexibility to customize the ring throughout the wearer's lifetime.
"Jostens is synonymous with completely customized class jewelry." says Alyson Araque, Vice President of Merchandise & Creative at Jostens Corporate Headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "We leaned-in to that reputation with this design. The Evolve Ring™ is a sleek, modern celebration of perpetual personal growth."
Every Evolve Ring™ purchase includes two interchangeable inserts, chosen from more than 80 designs. The designs represent mascots, activities, sports, curriculum, initials and more. Additional inserts can be purchased at any time, giving the design it's endless adaptability.
The Evolve Ring™ inner band provides ample engraving space for 1 or 2 lines of text, perfect for the wearer's name, their school and class year, or a personal motto. Students can choose from 10 different metals for their ring, ranging from Sterling Silver to 18k Yellow Gold.
Learn more about the Evolve Ring™ and other Jostens class jewelry designs at Jostens.com.
ABOUT JOSTENS
Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.
Attachments
Peter Lai Jostens 952-830-3230 Peter.Lai@jostens.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.