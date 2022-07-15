Global Automotive Vibration Absorber Market Is Projected To Increase From A Valuation Of US$ 24.45 Billion In 2022; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of automotive vibration absorbers are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032. As suspension systems play a vital role in maintaining the safety and comfort of vehicle users and other participants on the road, automotive vibration absorbers, an integral part of suspension systems, are highly sought after in the automotive vibration control system industry.



The market is expected to witness an increase in demand at a global level owing to the growing emphasis on the mechanical stability and balancing of industrial machinery and automobiles. Vibration Control Systems (VCS) is an isolation system that vigorously responds to incoming vibrations. These systems are used to control vibrations in static or moving machines and help to reduce friction and other disruptions.

Innovative torsional vibration absorbers with a basic design and affordable manufacturing are majorly driving market expansion. Torsional vibration absorber technology is anticipated to develop with the rising hybridization and electrification of vehicles over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The automotive sector is developing rapidly and also witnessing a huge growth in the sales of high-end and luxury cars.

China is leading the global automotive vibration absorber market with 32%.

With 23.2% share, Europe is also one of the most important markets in the globe for automotive vibration absorbers.

Germany in Europe region is the fourth largest market in terms of passenger vehicles, naturally, Germany also create a positive impact on the automotive vibration absorber market.

Sales of torsional vibration absorbers are expected to be primarily driven by reduced fuel economy and ride comfort over the coming years.

The growth is attributed to the growing demand for healthcare, aviation, and defense anti-vibration systems in the U.S. and Canada. In the current market scenario, the U.S. dominates the regional market.

Large-scale adoption of these mechanisms can be seen in the U.S. electronics & electrical, automotive, and food manufacturing sectors. Being early adopters of vibration control technology, North America is home to a large number of vibration controlling manufacturers and solution providers.



Increasing population and growing disposable income is another factor that is boosting the sales of high-end cars, ultimately fueling the growth of the automotive vibration absorbers/dampers market.

Market Developments:

"New Entrants Resorting to Advanced Manufacturing Techniques for Product Enhancement"



New companies are modernizing and expanding their product technology and manufacturing techniques as well as introducing new items to preserve their place in the competitive worldwide market.

For instance :

Vibracoustic N.A. developed Microcellular urethane material (MCU) for engine and body fitting, as well as a technique for maximizing its utilization. Other components include dual-mode engine crankshaft absorbers and linear mass dampers that can be adjusted to lessen unwanted vibrations.

In 2021, a small, reasonably-priced vibration and temperature sensor from SKF was made to monitor rotating components in large industrial machines. The SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 sensor, which is primarily intended for use as part of an SKF rotating equipment performance solution, helps customers cut back on costly, unplanned downtime and maintenance expenses.

Key Segments in Automotive Vibration Absorber Industry Research

Automotive Vibration Absorber Market by Product :

Brake Vibration Absorbers

Internal Tube Vibration Absorbers

Torsional Vibration Absorbers

Active Absorbers

Steering Wheel Absorbers

Backrest Vibration Absorbers

Hydraulic Absorbers

Automotive Vibration Absorber Market by Vehicle Type :

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Vibration Absorber Market by Sales Channel :

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Vibration Absorber Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Automotive Vibration Absorber Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Product (Brake, Internal Tube, Torsional, Active Absorbers, Steering Wheel Absorbers, Backrest Vibration Absorbers, Hydraulic Absorbers) By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel & Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032.

Fact.MR's Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

