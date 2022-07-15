EverCommerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

DENVER, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. EVCM, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Management will host a conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update. To access this call, dial (888) 339-0752 (domestic) or (412) 902-4288 (international) and request the "EverCommerce" call. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (https://investors.evercommerce.com/), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce EVCM is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations and increase retention. EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell and EverConnect brands to provide digital and mobile applications to help predict, inform, and provide convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.
Investor Contact:
Brad Korch
SVP and Head of Investor Relations
720-796-7664
ir@evercommerce.com
Press Contact:
Meagan Dorsch
VP of Communications
303-915-0823
press@evercommerce.com
