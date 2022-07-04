Proactive news headlines including Highfield Resources, Lithium Power International, Poseidon Nickel and Sunstone Metals

Sydney, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Highfield Resources Ltd HFR shares traded as much as 8.9% higher intra-day after signing a €23.3 million non-binding indicative term sheet for an equipment operating lease facility with Macquarie for the Muga Potash Mine in Spain. Click here
- Lithium Power International Ltd LPI has maintained a A$1.14 billion valuation for its flagship Maricunga Lithium Project in Chile based on Edison Investment Research's project update report. Click here
- Poseidon Nickel Ltd (POSPSDNF has lifted nickel resources as well as grades in an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Black Swan Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Sunstone Metals Ltd STM is a well-credentialed and funded company that looks to have made significant recent discoveries at both the Bramaderos and El Palmar properties in Ecuador, according to Taylor Collison. Click here
- ioneer Ltd (INRGSCCF has thanked Julian Babarczy on his retirement as a non-executive director of the company, effective immediately. Click here
- Moho Resources Ltd MOH has appointed Ralph Winters as managing director following the retirement of founding managing director Shane Sadleir effective today to spend more time on private interests. Click here
- Firefinch Ltd FFX is setting the stage for an immediate improvement in gold production after implementing significant changes to its mine plan at the Morila Gold Project in Mali. Click here
- Patrys Ltd PAB is a step closer to a clinical trial of the tumour-targeting PAT-DX1 after a successful second engineering run produced large-scale quantities of the antibody. Click here
- Boadicea Resources Ltd BOA has identified a massive sulphide electromagnetic (EM) target at the newly named Snowys Prospect of its Fraser South Project in Western Australia's Fraser Range. Click here
- Openn Negotiation Ltd OPN is looking to raise up to A$5 million to help it move forward with the delivery of its pilot programs in North America. Click here
- Legacy Minerals Ltd LGM has achieved gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc recoveries described as "outstanding" in initial metallurgical test-work using a relatively simple flotation process on samples from Mt Felsted Prospect within the Bauloora Project in central New South Wales. Click here
- Kinetiko Energy Ltd KKO has demonstrated significant gas flow rates from its Korhaan 4 well in the Northern Karoo Basin of South Africa. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd ASN's recent resource expansion campaign is delivering consistent high pressures in the high-priority Mississippian Unit at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here
- AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has altered the sequence of manufacturing campaigns and toxicology studies for its main i-body platform, AD-214, in order to better align them with the priorities of potential partners and take advantage of data from a pre-clinical study of AD-214 in eye fibrosis, expected in the third quarter of this year. Click here
- QMInes Ltd QML has revealed "strong growth potential" in recent diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling programs at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper and Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here
- Eastern Metals Ltd EMS has set a suite of exploration programs in motion after receiving all necessary approvals for exploration activities over its Arunta Project in the Northern Territory, a land holding of 593 square kilometres between Alice Springs and Tennant Creek. Click here
- BlackEarth Minerals NL BEM has received further strong graphite results from diamond drilling at Razafy Northwest within the wholly-owned Maniry Graphite Project in southern Madagascar, which it says confirms the continuity of the high-grade nature of mineralisation at depth and along strike of the resource. Click here
- Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE is likely to further boost the golden bounty at the 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire after receiving further high-grade results of up to 131.3 g/t gold within 5 metres at 40.14 g/t in infill drilling. Click here
- Armada Metals Ltd AMM welcomes analysis of surface hand grab samples along the Ngongo-Yoyo Trend (NYT) which demonstrate the potential to extend the overall trend to more than 60 kilometres at the Nyanga Project in southern Gabon. Click here
- Ora Banda Mining Ltd OBM has strengthened its operational expertise with the appointment of Luke Creagh as chief executive officer, who will take over from interim CEO Andrew Czerw. Click here
- Okapi Resources Ltd OKR has pushed back the proposed acquisition of a 51% interest in the Hansen Uranium Project in Colorado, USA, by a further 15 days to no later than July 17, 2022. Click here
