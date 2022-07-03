Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Is Expected to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, July 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Ulcerative Colitis Market was estimated at $6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & medical device industry, increase in demand for drugs required for certain treatments, and surge in adoption of various types of ulcerative colitis drugs drive the growth of the global ulcerative colitis market. Furthermore, surge in number of ulcerative colitis cases and emergence of key players for the development of new drugs in the medical device industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Patients across the world were forced to either cancel or delay elective surgeries, including elective procedures for IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease). This, in turn, impacted the global ulcerative colitis market negatively.

Also, postponement of procedures for ulcerative colitis treatment gave way to a steep decline in the production of medications for ulcerative colitis disease.

The global ulcerative colitis market is analyzed across disease type, molecule type, route of administration, and region. Based on disease type, the mild UC segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The moderate UC segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on molecule type, the small molecules segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes other regions that including Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global ulcerative colitis market report include Ajinomoto, AstraZeneca PLC., Eli-Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Sanofi Index Pharmaceuticals Holdings AB, and Pfizer Inc.





Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 10.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030 Forecast period 2020 - 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto, Astrazeneca Plc., Eli-Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Index Pharmaceuticals Holdings AB, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

