REPEAT -- MEDIA ADVISORY: The Brick Invitational Hosts Final Game Tomorrow for Tournament One with Special Appearances by Former NHL Superstars

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament's Final game for players born in 2011 (in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year) will take place tomorrow with special appearances by former NHL Stanley Cup winners Craig McTavish who will be dropping the puck and Chris Osgood who will be presenting the tournament trophies.
|The Brick Invitational, back after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, features two tournaments – a tournament for players born in 2011 in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year (which began on June 29th and runs until July 3rd) and the regular 2022 tournament for players born in 2012 (beginning July 4th and running until July 10th).
|For all tournament updates, including up to date standings and game results, media are encouraged to head to www.brickhockey.ca
|The Brick Invitational has become one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.
|WHEN:
|July 3, 2022
|Final begins at 10 a.m., media should arrive by 9:45 a.m. for celebrity puck drop.
|WHERE:
|Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall
|170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2
|*Please ask for Ken Thrasher upon arrival – 587.335.3197 or kthrasher@thebrick.com
|RESULTS:
|www.brickhockey.ca
Media Contact:
Andrew Myers
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
825-431-3538
amyers@brooklinepr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.