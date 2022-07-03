Best July 4th Bed Deals: Zoma Announces July 4th Mattress Sales

Scottsdale, July 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -
Zoma Sleep, the performance-enhancing sleeping system, has announced its July 4th mattress sales 2022. The mattress is ideally suited for athletes and many others leading demanding lifestyles or those who want to recover sooner through a good night's sleep.
Even though these are premium mattresses, the Zoma memory foam and hybrid mattresses are incredibly affordable. Many pro athletes recommend Zoma because of its innovative approach to design and production. The mattress designs from Zoma make it more comfortable, cushioning, and pressure-relieving than the competition. It's also durable at an incredibly affordable price thanks to their best July 4th bed deals. The company even produces adjustable beds and a variety of accessories to complement its well-designed mattresses.
All mattresses, adjustable beds, and memory foam pillows by Zoma are on sale right now. The company has announced a 4th of July mattress sale, giving customers a $150 discount on the brand's cutting-edge memory foam mattresses and hybrids. The brand has also tossed in a BOGO 50% discount on its pillows and a 30% discount on adjustable beds.
Readers interested in these special July 4th Mattress Sales 2022 can visit the company's official website.
James Nguyen of Zoma describes the clever design choices in their mattresses, saying, "Our innovative Zoma Hybrid and the company's signature memory foam mattress both have a medium firmness level that is comfortably firm and cushioning for all. Both mattresses are well-suited for back, side, and combination sleepers. The dynamic combination of support and reactivity provided by the mattress aids in pressure relief and comfort, thereby reducing body pain, muscle tightness, and stiffness."
He added, "The way Zoma incorporates its temperature-regulating gel memory foam, Triangulex support technology, Reactiv reaction layer, and pocketed coils sets it apart from other generic brands."
About Zoma Sleep:
Zoma Sleep was founded by industry professionals with over 25 years of experience in the bedding and mattress industry. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoma Sleep is a mattress brand used by athletes and other individuals who lead demanding lifestyles. Zoma mattresses promise customers a comfortable night's sleep and the recovery required to perform at their best.
