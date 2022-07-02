EU Epoxide Resin Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Prices and Forecast - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont, Cargill, Kukdo Chemical, Chang Chun Group, Hexion, Olin, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Cardolite, Cytec (Solvay), DIC, Spolchemie, Elantas (Altana), Fibre Glast, Kolon Industries, Leuna Harze, Nama Chemicals, CVC Themosets, Gabriel, Composites Group, 3M, Nagase, JANA, Emerald Materials
NEW YORK, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Epoxide Resins in Primary Forms - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.
EU Epoxide Resin Market Statistics
|Imports
|2,571.7 Million USD
|Exports
|2,949.4 Million USD
|Top Importers
|Germany, Italy, Netherlands
|Top Exporters
|Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic
The EU epoxide resin market was estimated at $1.8B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA
EU Epoxide Resin Exports
In 2021, overseas shipments of epoxide resins decreased by -0.3% to 589K tonnes, falling for the third consecutive year after two years of growth. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. REQUEST FREE DATA
In value terms, exports soared to $2.9B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% from 2007 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA
Exports by Country
In 2021, Germany (289K tonnes) represented the largest exporter of epoxide resins, constituting 49% of total volume. The Netherlands (109K tonnes) ranks second in terms of the total exports with an 18% share, followed by the Czech Republic (9.9%) and Italy (7%). Spain (24K tonnes), Poland (18K tonnes) and Belgium (13K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.
In value terms, Germany ($1.5B) remains the largest epoxide resin supplier in the European Union, comprising 51% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($454M), with a 15% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Czech Republic, with an 8.8% share.
In Germany, epoxide resin exports expanded at an average annual rate of +2.9% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the Netherlands (+0.7% per year) and the Czech Republic (+6.0% per year).
Export Prices by Country
The export price in the European Union stood at $5,009 per tonne in 2021, growing by 45% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Belgium ($5,614 per tonne) and Germany ($5,240 per tonne), while the Netherlands ($4,181 per tonne) and the Czech Republic ($4,465 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+3.2%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
EU Epoxide Resin Imports
In 2021, supplies from abroad of epoxide resins was finally on the rise to reach 519K tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.
In value terms, epoxide resin imports soared to $2.6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total imports indicated a mild increase from 2007 to 2021: its value decreased at an average annual rate of -0.3%.
Imports by Country
In 2021, Germany (148K tonnes) represented the largest importer of epoxide resins, creating 28% of total purchases. It was distantly followed by Italy (69K tonnes), the Netherlands (64K tonnes), France (41K tonnes), Spain (40K tonnes), Austria (24K tonnes), Poland (24K tonnes) and Belgium (24K tonnes), together comprising a 55% share of total volume. Sweden (12K tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total imports.
In value terms, Germany ($701M) constitutes the largest market for imported epoxide resins in the European Union, comprising 27% of total purchases. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($348M), with a 14% share of total imports. It was followed by the Netherlands, with an 11% share.
From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Germany was relatively modest. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Italy (+3.9% per year) and the Netherlands (+3.6% per year).
Import Prices by Country
In 2021, the import price in the European Union amounted to $4,960 per tonne, with an increase of 50% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in France ($5,497 per tonne) and Austria ($5,455 per tonne), while Belgium ($4,337 per tonne) and the Netherlands ($4,356 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain (+3.0%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
About IndexBox
IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.
For more information, please visit
Website https://www.indexbox.io
Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/
Product Coverage
Epoxide resins in primary forms.
Related Links
Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.