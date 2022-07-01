CORRECTION -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc.

BOSTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Thursday, June 30th by The New America High Income Fund, Inc. HYB, please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the dates should be July 15, 2022 and July 14th, not June 15, 2022 and June 14th, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") HYB announced today that it will pay a dividend of $.05 per share on the company's common stock on July 29, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be July 14th.
The Fund has released updated portfolio data which can be found on the Fund's website at www.newamerica-hyb.com.
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of March 31, 2022, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.6 trillion of assets, including approximately $21 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.
Contact:
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com
