Cityview Unveils New Name & Vision for Opportunity Zone Project in Los Angeles with Original Urban Poem at Name Reveal Event

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, today unveiled the new name of its opportunity zone project located at the intersections of Adams Blvd & Grand Ave in Los Angeles as Jasper. The name was revealed in an original urban poem by Street Poets, and the vision was shared for this planned LEED Silver project to be the newest, place-making address with easy access to transit, jobs and entertainment.
"We have a long and proud history of successfully developing projects in areas subsequently designated as qualified opportunity zones, and our expertise makes projects like Adams & Grand a natural fit with our strategy of delivering quality housing in high-growth areas near job centers," said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. "At Cityview, we are also committed to sustainability, and Adams & Grand will achieve LEED Silver certification, realizing 20 - 30% improved efficiency over other similar non-green buildings." He added, "With this property, we were able to provide over a thousand jobs, with 30% of those jobs being local hires."
Cityview revealed the property's new name in an original and riveting soulful celebration where community members and local businesses were the first to learn the property's new name by listening to an original poem by Street Poets, while also enjoying delicious bites from Heirloom LA catering, a jazz rhythmic soundscape by Los Angeles Diamond Trio and street artistry reflective of the city's culture. Among the speakers were Burton and Curren D. Price Jr., Los Angeles City Councilmember for District 9.
Nestled in the urban, diverse, thriving community adjacent to University of Southern California and less than two miles from Downtown Los Angeles, Jasper is a seven-story apartment building with 296 units, including 25 units designated very low affordable and three designated moderate income affordable. The property, which sits one block from the 23rd Street Metro station, includes 5,000 square feet of retail space and extensive amenities including two rooftop sky decks offering sweeping views of Downtown Los Angeles, a CV Works business center, two-story club room, expansive fitness center, movement studio, resort-style pool and spa deck and pet run and wash station. The highly anticipated mixed-use development commenced construction in January 2021 and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule in early 2023.
Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on workforce and attainable housing in high-growth markets in the Western US. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating value-add multifamily and mixed-use projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview investments have generated nearly $5 billion in urban investment across more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.
