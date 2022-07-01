U.S. Lawn Mower Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027. The Ongoing Trend of Golf Courses Paving a Way - Arizton

Chicago, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the U.S. lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Home improvement projects are growing continuously with the rising focus of consumers on enhancing aesthetic appeal. The expenditure on patios and gardens as part of home improvement is expanding, thereby offering a potential market for the expansion of landscaping services and hence driving the demand for U.S. lawn mowers.
The increasing number of public golf clubs is further encouraging the participation of individuals in the sport. Hence, the growing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the demand for lawn mowers in the market.
U.S. Lawn Mower Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$9.7 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$7.1 Billion
|MARKET SIZE – SHIPMENT (2021)
|9.6 million Units
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|5.3%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Products (Walk-behind Mowers (Reel/Cylinder, Self-propelled, Push, Hover ), Ride-on Mowers (Standard Ride-on, Zero-turn, Lawn Tractor, Garden Tractor), Robotic Mowers), Fuel Type (Manual, Gas-powered, Propane-powered, Electric Corded, Electric Cordless ), Blade Type (Cylinder, Deck/Standard, Mulching, Lifting ), Drive Type (Manual, AWD, FWD, RWD), Start Type (No Start Required, Keyed Start, Push Start, Recoil Start ), End-user (Residential, Professional Landscaping Services, Government & Others, Golf Courses)
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US
Key Highlights
- Backyards and lawn areas are very popular among US homeowners for improving the aesthetic appearance of their homes. Hence, the incorporation of lawn areas is boosting the need for lawn maintenance, thereby supporting the demand for lawn mowers in the US market.
- Robotic lawn mowers are increasingly gaining momentum across the country and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% by revenue during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the constant development in battery technology and rising demand for autonomous equipment to minimize human intervention.
- The growing government initiatives to minimize carbon emissions and reduce noise levels are projected to push the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period.
- Gasoline-powered lawn mowers are the key revenue-generating segment in the market and are expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.14% during 2022-2027.
- The government of the country is also boosting the green infrastructure across various states through the construction of public parks, playgrounds, stadiums, and other recreational areas. Hence, such initiatives are expected to push the demand for landscaping services and, therefore, the demand for lawn mowers across the country.
- Several global players such as Husqvarna, MTD Products, Stiga, and others dominate the market. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence
- The US lawn mowers market is subject to various regulations & standards, and the manufacturers are required to adhere to these standards set by the government agency. For instance, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has laid down various standards related to performance requirements, labeling, and other aspects of walk-behind lawn mowers to ensure consumer safety.
Development of Smart Cities
Smart city initiatives are driving the adoption of smart products by the consumers, thereby enhancing the individual's quality of life. It also intends to monitor and address environmental issues. Hence, energy conservation and efficiency remain the key focus areas of smart city initiatives.
The development of smart cities is also expected to drive individuals toward automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate IoT and ML technologies. Moreover, smart infrastructure such as smart buildings is expected to witness a boom during the forecast period, thereby offering a positive outlook for the adoption of smart products such as robotic lawn mowers in the US market.
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Walk-behind
- Reel
- Self-propelled
- Push
- Hover
- Ride-on
- Standard Ride-on
- Zero-turn
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Robotic
Fuel Type
- Manual-Powered
- Gas-Powered
- Propane-Powered
- Electric-Corded
- Electric-Cordless/Battery-Powered
End-user
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Drive Type
- AWD
- FWD
- RWD
- Manual
Blade Type
- Cylinder
- Standard/Deck
- Mulching
- Lifting
Start Type
- No start Required
- Keyed Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Dealers & Distributors
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Online
- Direct Sales
- Third-Party
Regions
- Southern United States
- Western US
- Mid-Western US
- North-eastern US
Major Vendors
- Ariens Company
- Deere & Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Stiga
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Agco
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Bobcat
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chevron Group
- EINHELL Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Future GenRobots
- Generac Power
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor
- iRobot
- Makita
- Mamibot
- Masport
- McLane Reel
- Metalcraft Of Mayvellie
- Milagrow Humantech
- Ningbo NGP industry
- Positec Group (Worx)
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- Sumec Group
- Swisher Inc.
- Techtronic Inc.
- Textron Inc.
- The Grasshopper Company
- Volta
- Walker Manufacturing
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- Zuccheti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.