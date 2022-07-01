Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 2, 2022

MIDLAND, Texas, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG ("Diamondback"), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2022 financial results on August 1, 2022 after the market closes.
In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback's website at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the "Investor Relations" section of the site.
About Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.
Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com
