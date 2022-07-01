Legendary Escrow Services Merges with Pickford Escrow Company

San Diego, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pickford Escrow Company, a HomeServices of America company and one of the largest full-service escrow firms in California, is proud to announce Legendary Escrow Services has merged with Pickford Escrow.
Legendary Escrow Services is a multi-office firm with over 50 years of real estate and escrow experience. With branches in Rancho Cucamonga, Rancho Cucamonga South, Anaheim Hills, Indian Wells, Murrieta, and Palm Springs, Legendary's experienced team of professionals provides top-notch service for all types of real estate transactions, including refinance, short sales, commercial sales, and multi-unit properties.
"It will be a privilege working alongside the talent from Legendary Escrow Services," said Stephanie Wolf, General Manager, Escrow Operations, for Pickford Escrow Company. "We have been in business for over 30 years and pride ourselves on seeking out the best of the best in this industry. Our goal is to continue to grow our community and adhere to the highest standards of customer service and client satisfaction. Adding Legendary Escrow to our team will ensure we continue on that path."
"We are excited to announce our merger with Pickford Escrow Company, whose values and mission aligned with ours at Legendary," said Gordon Miles, President and COO. "We are pleased to be able to continue to offer the high levels of service to our clients that both companies are known for in their marketplace. This is a great opportunity to better service our network of offices and agents with an expanded reach."
Real estate and consumer clients valued how Legendary Escrow maintained high levels of transparency and discretion in its accounting practices. Legendary Escrow has SSAE No. 18 SOC1 Type II and SOC2 Type II certifications, which fits very well into the current business model at Pickford Escrow, where superior levels of safeguards are also used to ensure consumer funds are well-protected.
"Legendary team members value your time, are always fully transparent and get the job done with efficiency and accuracy," Stephanie said. "The entire staff has extensive expertise and is able to handle a myriad of transaction types, which makes them a perfect fit for our Pickford values and the clients they will serve."
Founded in 1991, Pickford Escrow Company is one of the largest full-service escrow companies in the state, with 20 offices in Southern California and approximately 90 employees. It is highly regarded as an independent escrow company and neutral third party to real estate transactions. The company has a distinguished reputation for experience, stability, and dedicated customer service. Its highly skilled escrow professionals are well-regarded for their personalized customer service, communications skills, and proactive approach in helping clients avoid potential pitfalls in any transaction. These caring employees are experts at listening and understanding all customer needs in any transaction.
Since its inception, the firm has focused on a single mission: to deliver the highest level of professional service to its clients. As part of a comprehensive, collaborative real estate team (REALTOR®, Lender, Title Officer, Escrow Officer, Transaction Coordinator), the company acts as a neutral party to facilitate a variety of real estate transactions for a diverse range of clients.
SOC1, SOC2 and SSAE 18 certified, Pickford Escrow Company is fully licensed by the Department of Business Oversight, which holds it to the highest standard in both experience and trust accounting practices. The firm is proud to be owned by HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. This powerful alliance reinforces the strength, excellence, and integrity of Pickford's service. www.pickfordescrow.com
Attachments
Bill Bartshe Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties 858-204-0625 Bill.Bartshe@bhhscal.com
