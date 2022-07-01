Dukes Venezuelan Food is Launching Its New Website

HOUSTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dukes Venezuela Food, the neighborhood favorite Venezuelan restaurant in Katy, Texas, is proud to announce the launch of its new website www.dukes-tx.com. The website has been re-designed and restructured with the user in mind. It is mobile-friendly and has a clean, colorful, and easy-to-use interface. LV Branding, a reputable Branding and Marketing Agency in Houston, Texas, oversaw the Communication Strategy and User Experience Design for Duke's Venezuelans and American Food's new website.

"We've listened to our client and designed this site to be more useful and easier to navigate. The website has been designed to make it easier for customers to place orders and contribute their reviews of the food and services. This is especially important for Dukes Venezuelan Food since the restaurant features a menu filled with authentic family recipes that are prepared fresh," said Luis Velasquez, Communications Strategist, Branding Specialist, and CEO at LV Branding.

The new website offers the same menu items and deliciousness inside the restaurant while offering delivery and online ordering. In addition to the recent changes, Dukes Venezuelan Food also offers catering services to bring their food to events.

"Delicious and authentic Venezuelan food and friendly service is what we are known for. So, we wanted our customers to enjoy a great experience when they come to our site as well," said Fabian and Fabiola Duque, "The Fabis," Founders at Dukes Venezuelan Food.

They also said, "As a family-owned and -operated restaurant, we take pride in offering delicious, authentic, and heartwarming Venezuelan food. Now, placing an order for pick-up or having Dukes deliver to you is easier than ever."

The owners - natives from Venezuela - worked hard to create a menu that would be a hit with the whole family. Their authentic and traditional recipes were made using their family's tried and true cooking methods. Dukes Venezuelan Food's dishes are prepared with fresh ingredients to ensure quality and taste. Dukes Venezuelan Food is a restaurant that wants to share their culture's food with everyone who walks through its doors.

Dukes Venezuelan Food's new slogan - "A Royal Experience in Each Bite"- is about to change how Venezuelans and non-Venezuelans see Venezuelan food. The restaurant's mission is to provide the highest quality of Venezuelan food dishes with care and passion for ensuring that all customers enjoy each bite as if they were in Venezuela.

The site offers many features, such as a simple and easy-to-use interface, full menu, online account management, robust search capabilities, and plenty of ways to contact the restaurant.

Dukes Venezuelan Food also uses social media to connect with customers and has an active presence on Google, Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp.

If you want to know more about their menu and location, please visit www.dukes-tx.com, and follow them on social media @Dukes.tx on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Luis Velasquez, LV Branding

Phone: +1 (832) 328.8482

Email: press@lvbranding.net

