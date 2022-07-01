EU Isocyanate Market Report: Trade, Prices, Industry Trends, and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Asahi Kasei, BASF, Baxenden, BorsodChem, China National Chemical, Covesto, DIC, Dow, EMS, Evonik, Gujarat Narmada Valley, Huntsman, KPX Chemical, Korea Fine Chemical, Lanxess, Leeson Polyurethanes, Lubrizol, Meisei Chemical, Microspec, Mitsui Chemicals, Notedome, OCI Company, PTT Global Chemical, Rudolf, Tosoh Corporation, TRiiSO, Vencorex, Wanhua, Yantai Juli Fine Chemical



NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Isocyanates - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Isocyanate Market Statistics

Imports 2,060.9 Million USD Exports 2,629.6 Million USD Top Importers Italy, Belgium, Poland Top Exporters Germany, Hungary, Belgium

EU Isocyanate Exports

Isocyanate exports rose notably to 860K tonnes in 2021, growing by 6.2% compared with the previous year. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.5% over the period from 2011 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports soared to $2.6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated a tangible increase in the past decade: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.5%. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

The shipments of the three major exporters of isocyanates, namely Germany, Hungary and Belgium, represented more than two-thirds of total exports. It was distantly followed by the Netherlands (82K tonnes), achieving a 9.5% share of total supplies. Spain (18K tonnes) took a little share of total volume. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, Germany ($921M), Hungary ($775M) and Belgium ($599M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 87% share of total supplies.

Among the main exporting countries, Hungary, with a CAGR of +9.0%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for isocyanates in the European Union stood at $3,058 per tonne in 2021, growing by 35% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Germany ($3,342 per tonne) and Spain ($2,969 per tonne), while the Netherlands ($2,812 per tonne) and Hungary ($2,830 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium (+1.8%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Isocyanate Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of isocyanates increased by 14% to 674K tonnes for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, isocyanate imports surged to $2.1B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total imports indicated notable growth over the last decade: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.4%.

Imports by Country

Italy (143K tonnes) and Belgium (127K tonnes) represented roughly 40% of total imports in 2021. Poland (81K tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total volume with a 12% share, followed by Germany (11%), Spain (8.2%), the Netherlands (5.7%), France (5.5%) and Portugal (4.6%).

In value terms, the largest isocyanate importing markets in the European Union were Italy ($428M), Belgium ($355M) and Poland ($243M), with a combined 50% share of total imports. These countries were followed by Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 36%.

In terms of the main importing countries, the Netherlands, with a CAGR of +8.6%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average import price for isocyanates in the European Union amounted to $3,057 per tonne, growing by 34% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in the Netherlands ($3,686 per tonne) and Germany ($3,199 per tonne), while Belgium ($2,808 per tonne) and France ($2,819 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain (+1.4%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Isocyanates.

