NFTGrails Launches Alec Monopoly's 'Rags to Richie' Hand-Drawn NFT Collection with MoonPay's HyperMint

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonPay, the world's leading web3 infrastructure company, and leading NFT art curator NFTGrails, today announced a partnership to launch Alec Monopoly's upcoming generative NFT collection, Rags to Richie, leveraging HyperMint, MoonPay's newly launched enterprise NFT platform. HyperMint, a new self-service platform from MoonPay that enables enterprises, creative agencies, brands, and more to create, manage, and mint hundreds of millions of NFTs a day, will serve as the exclusive minting partner for the NFT collection.
Rags to Richie is a street-art focused utility NFT collection featuring a play-to-earn NFT game, a metaverse club and Digital Art Gallery, in-person exclusive events, and more than $1 million in giveaways and prizes to holders as part of its initial plans. The collection centers on a new character created by Monopoly, combining elements of his most popular subjects with 10,000 unique NFTs featuring traits and backgrounds personally hand drawn by Monopoly.
MoonPay's HyperMint will power the underlying smart contract and NFT minting for the Rags to Richie collection drop. MoonPay's integrated NFT checkout will allow users to purchase the collection with ease, using their credit and debit cards and apple pay. The new collection will leverage HyperMint's concurrent minting to facilitate crypto payments allowing the drop to target both crypto native and crypto curious customers.
Monopoly has also partnered with JOYSTICK to create an immersive SandBox Club and Metaverse Art Gallery to exhibit Alec's ‘Rags to Richie' art. A major event featuring Monopoly doing a Live DJ Set in Sandbox, in the Rags to Richie space will take place after the collection launches.
"MoonPay's partnership with Alec Monopoly is a blueprint for the next phase of NFTs—real world utility. Alec's development of the ‘Rags to Richie' collection seamlessly blends artistry and utility by unlocking a new path for audiences to create, explore, and play with art," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay. "This is an exciting step forward for both Alec as an artist and NFTs as a medium. We're honored to be a part of the project."
"Ivan and the MoonPay team are dear friends and at the forefront of Web3 innovation," said Avery Andon, CEO of NFTGrails. "It's an amazing benefit for the Rags to Richie NFT to leverage HyperMint for a safe, secure and seamless minting experience."
"I'm excited to open the project beyond just the crypto community, with MoonPay's ability to easily accept credit cards and ensure this mint is smooth and secure," said Alec Monopoly.
NFTGrails will be hosting a Twitter Space with Alec Monopoly, MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright, and other guests on Wednesday, July 20th at 5pm EST.
To learn more about the NFT drop, please visit the Rags to Richie Discord at discord.gg/ragstorichie and follow on Twitter at @ragstorichienft.
About MoonPay
MoonPay is the world's leading web3 infrastructure company. Its on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods including debit and credit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, websites, and applications.
About NFTGrails
NFTGrails is an NFT technology platform that aims to lead the market in high end, exclusive, luxury collectibles sold as NFTs. The high-touch, exclusive NFT platform has a hands-on approach to curating and selling contemporary art and believes in a future where every piece of art is tied to a unique NFT identifier, immutably tied to a blockchain.
Molly Moore NFT Grails Media Contact: nftgrails (at) transformgroup.com Alec Monopoly Contact: Info (at) alecmonopoly.com MoonPay Contact: media (at) moonpay.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.