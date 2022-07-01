View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM) and Ultimate Sports, Inc. (OTC: USPS) Announce Plans to Issue Shares in USPS to VSYM Shareholders of Record as of June 30, 2022.

Ultimate Sports, Inc. plans to acquire Sannabis S.A.S., a licensed medical marijuana Company in Colombia. For every VSYM share held, holder will receive .002 shares of USPS.



Baltimore-USA, Barranquilla-Colombia, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM), the developer of the award winning ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection and Asset Control System, with over 500 installations in schools, government buildings, ports, banks, correctional facilities, and military bases around the World, and Ultimate Sports, Inc, USPS, a Men's Health and Wellness Company, announce plans for a distribution of shares in Ultimate Sports, Inc. (USPS) to View Systems (VSYM) shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

Both Companies have decided that for every one share owned of VSYM on June 30, 2022, holder will receive .002 shares of USPS. Until finalized, mechanics are subject to change, but the spirit of the transaction will remain the same. View Systems' and Ultimate Sports' transfer agents will handle the distribution, more details to come once plan has been executed.

View Systems, Inc. and Sannabis S.A.S., a licensed medical marijuana company in Colombia, have an effective Memorandum of Understanding in place for VSYM to acquire Sannabis. View Systems has decided that its interest in Sannabis is better placed in USPS, which will issue shares to VSYM shareholders at a ratio of .002 shares of USPS for every one share of VSYM. Final terms of the Sannabis acquisition will be announced later.

View Systems, Inc. is currently completing the 10K for 2021 and plans to file the 10K for 2020 as soon as possible. Their PCAOB auditing firm and accountants are finalizing reports.

View Systems, Inc. reports an increase in inquiries for their ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector due to recent school shootings. View Systems has been securing High Schools for over 10 years with over 70 ViewScans installed in Detroit High Schools alone, keeping thousands of students safe every day. For an ABC News Clip of ViewScan detecting a Detroit student with 2 guns visit, https://www.wxyz.com/news/region/detroit/mumford-high-school-student-faces-charges-after-guards-find-gun-in-his-backpack

View Systems, Inc. planned to spin out the security business into a wholly owned subsidiary, View Systems International, Inc. (VSII), offering a dividend of VSII shares to shareholders of record on February 19, 2021. Due to circumstances beyond their control, they are reassessing the dividend distribution.

Sannabis is manufacturing products and hired a marketing company to begin an aggressive sales campaign in Colombia. While they get their cultivation and fabrication facilities built out, they purchase raw materials from a reputable publicly traded licensed supplier and use third party laboratories. Sannabis' Magistral Formulas are ready to be prescribed by doctors and dispensed, at first by the laboratory, then by Sannabis Dispensaries being developed in association with Institutional Health Providers (IPS).

For a Sannabis catalog with CBD Magistral Formula, visit, https://issuu.com/sannabis/docs/brochure_sannabis_2022_isuu

Sannabis doctors are on call for telemedicine or in-office visits. The Sannabis Wellness Centers offer the only legal means to obtain raw cannabis in Colombia, where there are no dispensaries. They will be franchising out their business model in all cities in Colombia to give responsible medical cannabis users a safe place to learn to grow and store a traceable plant. The Sannabis Wellness Center offers a 4-session course that certifies the grower and issues them a Sannabis Grower Card. Several municipalities are in favor of this business model to reduce crime and not feed the black market. For more information, visit https://oferta.sannabis.co/curso-de-autocultivo

Ultimate Sports, Inc. will continue developing their Men's Health Services business and incorporate Sannabis products for Men's Wellness. The Company will be sharing more details in the very near future as they plan a name change to Sannabis Inc.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com. ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan features are outlined, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

About Ultimate Sports, Inc.

Ultimate Sports, Inc.'s Men's Advanced RX Online Medical Clinic provides licensed physicians to diagnose and treat male health and wellness issues using a new standard of care for men that simply don't have the time or want to avoid the potential embarrassment of sitting in a men's ED clinic waiting for diagnosis and treatment. MENS ARX recognizes time is valuable and that patients can't always get time off from work or family life to visit a doctor's office. The use of online face-to-face video technology provides patients with real-time interaction with a licensed physician. Patients can confidentially discuss any men's health or wellness issue with a licensed physician and, if appropriate, and after diagnosis, Men's Advanced RX can prescribe medication via mail order or a local pharmacy. Ultimate Sports is also seeking strategic mergers and acquisitions. www.mensarx.com.

About Sannabis S.A.S.

Sannabis roots began in Colombia in 1996 when partner, Juan Paulo Guzman, inspired by European initiatives, began investigating the use of industrial cannabis. This was during a time of turmoil when leftist guerillas were in constant battle with the Colombian Army. Ironically the industrial use of cannabis was a topic both sides were in favor of, and both allowed Mr. Guzman access to the Cauca Mountains to grow cannabis. A timeline can be seen at https://www.tallerlibre.org/historia In 2014, Mr. Guzman partnered with New Colombia Resources, Inc. (NCR) to form Sannabis S.A.S. to develop a medical marijuana company. At the time, NCR President, John Campo, was making headlines promoting a cannabis legalization movement in Colombia, https://www.semana.com/medicamentos-legales-derivados-del-cannabis-marihuana/199474/ From there, Sannabis was formed to work with indigenous tribes in the war-torn Department of Cauca to assist them in growing their native plant and transforming it to medicinal products. A constitutional sentence allowed indigenous tribes to grow and transform their native plants, like cannabis, into finished products. For more information, visit www.sannabis.co.

