Correction - CoinAgenda Announces First Round of Speakers for Ninth Annual Las Vegas and Sixth Annual Puerto Rico Web3, Blockchain and Crypto Conferences

Las Vegas, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda ( www.coinagenda.com ), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced the ninth annual CoinAgenda Global conference will be held at Circa Resort in Las Vegas on October 21-23 and the sixth annual CoinAgenda Caribbean will be hosted December 5-7 during Puerto Rico Blockchain Week in one of the cryptocurrency hubs of the world, Puerto Rico. CoinAgenda Caribbean will be hosted at the Fairmont hotel with special locations for parties and dinners. Tickets are available on the event page . Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendee, with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments, in addition to offering discounted tickets for locals.



Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Global include:

Bobby Lee , Founder & CEO of Ballet

, Founder & CEO of Ballet Vinny Lingham , Partner at Multicoin; Co-founder & CEO of Civic; Founder of Waitroom

, Partner at Multicoin; Co-founder & CEO of Civic; Founder of Waitroom Trevor Koverko , Co-founder & CEO of Polymath; Founder of Matador

, Co-founder & CEO of Polymath; Founder of Matador Miko Matsumura , General Partner at Gumi Crypto Capital

, General Partner at Gumi Crypto Capital Dennis Jarvis, CEO of Bitcoin.com





Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

Jarred Kenna , Founder & CEO, 20Mission

, Founder & CEO, 20Mission Reeve Collins , Co-founder & CEO, BLOCKv

, Co-founder & CEO, BLOCKv Anthony Di Iorio, Founder and CEO, Decentral; Co-founder, Ethereum





The three day event will include extensive thought-leadership panels such as: A Decentralized Future, Web3 Gaming, Web3 Paradigms in Hollywood, Drivers of Change in Asset Management, The Future of Trading Digital Assets, Navigating Regulation for Blockchain Implementation and Development, Countering Risk in a Bear Market, Metaverses as New Jurisdictions, Investing in Web 3.0 and DAOs and Leveraging communities to find Alpha.

"Even in a bear market, 2022 has been crucial in the mainstreaming of digital asset adoption and investing," said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda organizer. "A great way to learn more about investment trends and opportunities in this increasingly complex, yet lucrative, sector is to participate in one of the CoinAgenda blockchain investor events."

The conference will also feature a startup contest (in collaboration with BitAngels ) where a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment to an audience of VCs, crypto funds, family offices, media and other strategic partners. Upon completion of the presentations and by judges' votes, one winner will be announced and will walk away with a marketing package (valued up to $10,000).

As the premier blockchain investor conference, CoinAgenda will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors and attendees to mingle at high-end venues. More speakers will be announced, be sure to get your early bird ticket before July 31 to save on tickets.

To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Global, visit: https://bit.ly/38C653f



To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean, visit: https://bit.ly/3QSOiWB

For more information regarding CoinAgenda, visit www.coinagenda.com or email contact@layer1events.com .

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the leading global conference series since 2014, connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3 sectors. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations. It's the most exclusive investor conference series in the blockchain world.

Connect with CoinAgenda:

Instagram Twitter Facebook Telegram LinkedIn



ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon, NFT Carnival, and Blockchain 2023.

To learn more about Layer1 Events, visit www.layer1events.com .

Instagram Twitter Facebook LinkedIn



MEDIA CONTACT:

contact (at) layer1events.com

























Molly Moore contact (at) layer1events.com