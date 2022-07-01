New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prebiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379605/?utm_source=GNW
Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
Prebiotics are soluble, non-digestible fibers that play a vital role in supporting growth of helpful bacteria in the large intestine. Research has indicated the positive role of prebiotics on the microbiome, offering benefits in terms of digestive health, immune health and management of cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Examples of foods rich in prebiotic soluble fiber include onions, garlic, Jerusalem artichoke, asparagus, chicory root, and lupini beans. Growth in the global market is driven by myriad health and wellness benefits offered by prebiotics, and increasing consumer awareness on nutrition and health. The rising awareness among individuals regarding the significance of higher fiber consumption and good bacteria in the gut to support a healthy digestive and immune system is expected to benefit demand for prebiotic fibers including pectins, inulins, lignans, oligosaccharides, beta-glucans and resistant starches, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Europe is a major market for inulin worldwide. Favorable regulatory environment that encourages the use of prebiotic ingredients in foods is expected to encourage adoption of the ingredient on a wide scale in the region. In the US, inulin has gained the GRAS status, which is expected to supports its adoption even in the coming years. Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) is also witnessing demand due to the myriad benefits it offers, such as prevention of the risk of colon cancer, supporting calcium absorption, and enhancing the body`s defense system.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Aging population, presence of leading manufacturers, high spending power of consumers, focus on preventive healthcare, the desire to stay healthy and maintain active lifestyles as well as foray of European prebiotic ingredient producers into new fields of applications such as snack and meat products represent key growth drivers in the region. Expanding middle class population with high disposable incomes, unpenetrated and underpenetrated nature of the market, aggressive retail marketing, Westernization of food habits, and robust production and consumption of functional foods and beverages represent key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region.
Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) Segment to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
In the global Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$647.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$206.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and
Wellness Products
Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention &
Treatment of Coronavirus Infections
Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities
in the Post-COVID-19 World
Prebiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Prebiotics
Functioning of Prebiotics
Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients
Application Segments of Prebiotics
Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for
Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient
Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term
Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread
Adoption
Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function
Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key
Benefits of Prebiotics
Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases
Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress
Aids Weight Loss
Retains Bone Health
Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood
Alleviates Risk of Allergies
Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure
Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized
Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption
Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve
Digestive Health
Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health
Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human
Digestive System
A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics
Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on
Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics
A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods
Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating
Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market
Expansion
Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredient
(in %) for 2020E
Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients
Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth
Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$ Million)
for the Years 2020 and 2027
Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health
Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality
Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy
Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and
Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market
Opportunities
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy
Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer
Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for
Prebiotic Fibers
Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods
Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help
Intestines to Move Faster
Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for
Prebiotics
Oligosaccharides in Mother?s Milk
Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research
Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for
the Market
Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur
Market Growth
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to
Obesity
Women: An important Consumer Group
Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment
Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of
Prebiotics in Animal Feed
Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020
Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by
Species for 2020
Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed
Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential
Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food
Global Feed Volume (In Million Metric Tons) for the Years 2014-
2019
Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic
Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary
Supplements
Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth
Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice
Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run
Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome
of Fetus
Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis
Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function
Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge
Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics
and Probiotics
Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare
to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe
and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Prebiotics Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
An Aging Population
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Key Factors Restraining Growth in the Prebiotics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inulin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Inulin by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Inulin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Ingredients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics
COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet
Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics? Role in Stimulating Growth
of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Demand
Inulin: A Major Prebiotics Ingredients
Demand Continues to Surge for Gut and Digestive Health
Products, Favoring Prebiotics Market
Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable
Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health
Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns
Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand
Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern
General Health & Comorbidities: Major Target Areas of Prebiotics
Aging Demographics and Focus on Preventive Healthcare Supports
Market Growth
US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050
North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:
1975-2050
Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics
Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market
Demand
Popularity of Functional Foods Benefit Market Prospects
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan: A Major Market for Prebiotics
Aging Demographics Drive Market Demand
Favorable Regulations Benefit Market Growth
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Rising Popularity of Health Foods and Supplements Drive Growth
Major Products in Prebiotics Market
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS),
Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS)
and Other Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &
Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food & Beverage,
Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides
(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides
(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -
Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides
(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by
Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,
Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),
Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary
Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -
Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
