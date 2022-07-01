New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442613/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by the Year 2026
Cardiology IT workflow solutions are computer based software and hardware products that are employed for improving workflow and enhancing efficiency within cardiology departments. Wide prevalence of heart diseases across the world has led to growing demand for interventional cardiological surgeries. However, cardiovascular procedures face numerous issues such as disparate data silos, multiple systems and outdated technology. This is forcing many healthcare providers as well as clinics to modernize their cardiovascular department and Information technology is fast emerging as a vital cog for many healthcare organizations, especially for managing the vast amounts of data being generated. Though healthcare industry has numerous healthcare information systems (HIS) such as electronic health/medical records (EHR/EMR) and cardiac imaging picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), rise in cardiovascular diseases across the world has led to increased demand for workflow solutions by cardiologists for better management of generated data. This has led to growth of modern cardiology workflow solutions based on latest technology. Modern cardiology informatics platforms are more effective compared to previous versions as they provide various services such as billing and inventory management, data management and analysis, image management, as well as integration and scheduling with the hospital networks
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions estimated at US$882.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$889.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.3% share of the global Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions market. The use of cloud storage `as a service` is growing on account of its agility and flexibility, which is essential for maintaining multitude of large imaging files. Studies indicate that approximately 40% of the companies are using the services of two or more public cloud providers, largely to prevent disruptions, leading to delay and loss of time.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $429.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $86.2 Million by 2026
The Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$429.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 46.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$86.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$57.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Factors such as aging and population growth have resulted in notable jump in incident of cardiovascular diseases, mainly in Northern Africa, Central & Southern Asia, Western Asia, Eastern & Southeastern Asia and Latin America & the Caribbean. Geriatric population in these regions is predicted to grow two-fold over 2019-2050, indicating a serious burden of cardiovascular diseases. The increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases and their implications for the public health and economy point towards the pressing need for a holistic strategy encompassing diverse elements, from clinical interventions and public awareness through to implementation of new technology.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -
- Agfa HealthCare NV
- Biomedix
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc.
- Esaote SPA
- Pie Medical Imaging B.V.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- McKesson Corporation
- Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V.
- Novarad Corporation
- ScImage, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers GmbH
- TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442613/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Foundation for the
Adoption of Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions
Growing Reliance on IT for Clinical Management of Patient Data
Brings Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions into a Mainstream
Technology in Cardiology Departments Worldwide: Global
Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
How Implementation of Integrated IT Solutions is Benefitting
Cardiology Departments
How Use of Analytics Software Can Help Cardiology Centers and
Departments
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions: Definition, Importance &
Benefits
Here's What to Expect in the Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions
Market in the Post COVID-19 Period
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization of Healthcare
Digitalization to Revolutionize Healthcare & Boost the Role of
IT in care Delivery & Management: Global Opportunity for
Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025
and 2027
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Cardiology Space
Pent-up Demand and Emphasis on Reshaping Post-Pandemic
Healthcare to Give a Boost to Market Prospects
Rising Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Despite
Efforts Aimed at Prevention, to Spur Growth in the Market
Robust Spending on Heart Disease Diagnosis & Treatments
Strengthens the Business Case for Investments in Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions: Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular
Diseases (CVD) in the United States for Years 2020, 2025,
2030 and 2035 (In US$ Billion)
Mobile Software Solutions Emerge to Improve Cardiology Workflows
Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Revolutionize Cardiology
Workflow Management
Launch of New and Revamped Platforms Bodes Well for Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application -
Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application -
Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT
Workflow Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Application - Hospitals,
Clinics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Hospitals, Clinics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology IT Workflow
Solutions by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hospitals, Clinics and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cardiology IT Workflow Solutions by Type - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442613/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.