EU Glass Fiber Fabric Market Report: Size, Suppliers, Trends, and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Glass Fiber Fabrics - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.
EU Glass Fiber Fabric Market Statistics
|Imports
|1,204.8 Million USD
|Exports
|1,282.1 Million USD
|Top Importers
|Germany, Italy, France
|Top Exporters
|Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium
The EU glass fiber fabric market expanded notably to $1.5B in 2021, rising by 6.8% against the previous year. Germany, France and Italy constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, with a combined 44% share of the total market. These countries were followed by Spain, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Romania, Portugal and Bulgaria, which together accounted for a further 41%. REQUEST FREE DATA
EU Glass Fiber Fabric Exports
After two years of decline, shipments abroad of glass fiber fabrics increased by 18% to 237K tonnes in 2021. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.5% over the period from 2011 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA
In value terms, exports soared to $1.3B in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% over the period from 2011 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA
Exports by Country
The Czech Republic was the main exporting country with an export of about 79K tonnes, which reached 33% of total volume. Germany (26K tonnes) took an 11% share of total exports, which put it in second place, followed by Belgium (10%), Latvia (8.5%), Hungary (7.7%) and Italy (4.6%). The following exporters - France (11K tonnes), Slovakia (9.2K tonnes), Austria (6.6K tonnes), Poland (6.4K tonnes), Spain (6K tonnes), Croatia (5.7K tonnes) and the Netherlands (4.2K tonnes) - together made up 21% of total supplies.
In value terms, the largest glass fiber fabrics supplying countries in the European Union were the Czech Republic ($266M), Germany ($244M) and Belgium ($141M), with a combined 51% share of total exports. These countries were followed by France, Italy, Latvia, Spain, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Slovakia and Croatia, which together accounted for a further 44%.
Croatia, with a CAGR of +16.9%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
Export Prices by Country
In 2021, the export price in the European Union amounted to $5,420 per tonne, surging by 5% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was France ($12,440 per tonne), while Slovakia ($2,906 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain (+6.0%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
EU Glass Fiber Fabric Imports
In 2021, approx. 274K tonnes of glass fiber fabrics were imported in the European Union; growing by 16% against the year before. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.8% over the period from 2011 to 2021.
In value terms, imports surged to $1.2B in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.2% from 2011 to 2021.
Imports by Country
In 2021, Germany (56K tonnes), distantly followed by Italy (33K tonnes), Poland (31K tonnes), France (21K tonnes), Spain (21K tonnes), Hungary (15K tonnes), Romania (14K tonnes) and Austria (12K tonnes) represented the largest importers of glass fiber fabrics, together creating 74% of total volume. Slovakia (9.2K tonnes), the Netherlands (9.2K tonnes), Belgium (8K tonnes), the Czech Republic (6.9K tonnes) and Portugal (6.1K tonnes) occupied a little share of total imports.
In value terms, Germany ($282M) constitutes the largest market for imported glass fiber fabrics in the European Union, comprising 23% of total purchases. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($121M), with a 10% share of total imports. It was followed by France, with a 9.7% share.
From 2011 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Germany totaled +1.1%. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Italy (+3.3% per year) and France (-0.7% per year).
Import Prices by Country
The import price in the European Union stood at $4,391 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 10% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($7,403 per tonne), while Slovakia ($2,200 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+5.8%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.
Product Coverage
Woven fabrics of glass fiber.
