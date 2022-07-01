New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market to Reach US$33.2 Billion by the Year 2026



SDR represents a type of sophisticated radio communication that relies on software on personal computer or embedded systems rather than hardware components. Growth in the global market is impacted by factors such as spending on military communication systems, adoption of car radios, proliferation of connected devices and investments in wireless technology. The rising use of digital servers favors adoption of SDRs globally, with commercial use, military and public safety being the main applications of these systems. SDR demand is also propelled by their advanced functionality, ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs, ongoing digitalization and favorable regulations. SDRs are commonly used in space communication to improve satellite performance and precisely support multiple frequency bands. SDR architectures are anticipated to play an important role in provisioning of specific telecommunications services including radio broadcasts, digital TV and video streaming. The commercial and technical viability of SDR technology is also pushed by emerging technologies like smart antennas, software, networking, signal processing, semiconductors, and batteries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Software Defined Radio (SDR) estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Receiver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitter segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.5% share of the global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market. SDR receiver converts complex signal handling required for communications transmitters and receivers into the digital style. Transmitters are commonly used for producing and transmitting electromagnetic waves intended to carry message and signals. These components allow broadcasting of significant data volumes over long distances through frequency modulation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



The Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe remain at the forefront of the global SDR market due to factors such as military spending levels, technological advancements and the presence of leading players. The US market is driven by the Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) program intended to offer technical support to wireless communication systems for the US Department of Defense. The European market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years on account of ongoing developments related to AI for military operations and advances in the field of cognitive radios. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by rising increasing defense spending across developing countries including India and China.



Software Segment to Reach $13 Billion by 2026



The software component is estimated to register a notable growth due to increasing demand from commercial applications. In addition to defining functions and specifications, the software offers enhanced flexibility to balance network load and eliminate capacity bottlenecks to support packet-switched core backhaul. The increasing use in various applications such as GPS, remote radio monitoring, text messaging, data information, and voice access is expected to boost the demand for advanced software. In the global Software (Component) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$330.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured) -

BAE Systems PLC

Bharat Electronics Limited

Collins Aerospace

Datasoft Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Epiq Solutions, LLC

Ettus Research

FlexRadio Systems, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Microtelecom Srl

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

SDRplay

Signalscape, Inc.

Thales Defense & Security, Inc.

ViaSat, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Software Defined Radio (SDR) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Era of Software Defined Everything (SDx) Has Arrived!

Software Gets the Lead Role in Managing Different Kinds of

Hardware: Global Market Opportunity for Software-Defined

Anything (SDx) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025

and 2027

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, What is the Pandemic Prognosis &

Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical

Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to

Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not

Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses

Administered Per 100 People by Country as of January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global

Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic

Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19

Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of

Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes

Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022 & 2023: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring

from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic

Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on

Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of

Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Software Defined Radio (SDR): Definition & Importance

Market Structure, Dynamics & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Defense Spending Unfazed by the Pandemic Provides the

Cornerstone for the Growth of Military SDRs

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for SDR in Military

Applications: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

A Peek Into the Importance of SDR in Military Communications

Repeatedly Battered by the Continuing Pandemic, Growth for SDR

Dampens in the Commercial Aerospace End-Use Sector

Pandemic Impact, Recovery, & Reset for Commercial Aviation

Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size

Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2022

SDR Plays a Vital Role in Ensuring Safety in the Aviation Sector

Focus on 5G Development Offers Opportunities for SDR

5G Takes Flight

Robust Efforts Directed at Global 5G Infrastructure Development

Means More Budgets Will Be Allocated for SDR: Global 5G

Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Million) for Years 2019,

2020, 2021 2022 and 2023

SDR, Why is it Important for 5G?

As the Era of Space Exploration Begins Post Pandemic, SDR

Architecture Will be Marked for Next Generation Space

Communications

Software-Defined-Radio (SDR) Platform to Help Accelerate V2X

Deployments

Robust Outlook for V2X Bodes Well for SDR Adoption in the

Automotive Industry: Global Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-

Everything (V2X) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025

and 2027

Here's How SDR Will Benefit Automotive V2X, Infotainment &

Connectivity

Wireless Radio Base Stations Evolve Towards SDR Based Architecture

Mission Critical Communications in the Field of Public,

Industrial & Workplace Safety to Drive Demand for SDR

Increasing Adoption of SDR in Telecommunications is Supported

by Growing Use of SDR for Remote Spectrum Monitoring/

Management & Surveillance and TSCM

New Opportunities Emerge in the Form of Derived Technologies

like Cognitive Radio

Continuous Technology Innovations Will Continue to Sustain

Growth in the Market



