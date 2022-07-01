New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronics Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443619/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach US$65.8 Billion by the Year 2026



Electronics recycling is set to experience increasing attention across countries as a result of rising electronic waste or e-waste. The future of electronics recycling is anticipated be significantly influenced by ongoing changes such as technological advancements and consumer inclination towards advanced products that is shortening the replacement cycle and generating significant volumes of electronic waste. The recycling technology depends heavily on a number of aspects like manufacturing approaches, purchasing behavior and use of electronics. The e-waste recycling industry is anticipated to gain from rising environmental concerns and the need to recover precious metals from e-waste. Other key factors driving the market include favorable government guidelines and regulations for managing e-waste and recycling programs globally; increasing disposable income and purchasing power of people leading to increased spending on varied electronic consumer products; and increasing affordability of consumer electronic devices. The increasing adoption of electronics recycling to refurbish functional components and high-value materials that can be reused in products is expected to drive the market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$32.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.3% CAGR to reach US$53.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Electronics Recycling market. Recycling of plastic products has tremendous potential to reduce the footprint of plastic. PET, which is among the most widely used recycled plastics and accounts for most of soda and water bottles, can be converted to various types of products from automotive parts to polyester fabrics.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2026



The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe is expected to account for maximum share in the electronic waste recycle market, as well as retain its leadership position owing to fast growth and implementation of e-waste recycling solutions, software, systems, and platforms in various industry verticals, including security, automotive, marketing, healthcare, retail, IT and communications, manufacturing, and agriculture. Additionally, market growth in the region is propelled by increased adoption of e-waste recycling technologies pertaining to data mining, as well as image and speech recognition.



Consumer Electronics (Equipment Type) Segment to Reach $39 Billion by 2026



The insatiable desire for electronic devices and mushrooming streams of next-generation items, from smartphones and smart TVs to refrigerators and displays, has resulted in burgeoning volumes of e-waste. The surge in demand for consumer electronics and rising amount of e-waste are poised to highlight the need for recyclers. Another factor that is likely to help the industry is growing security and privacy concerns. With important data stored in smartphones, laptops, tablets or other electronic devices, various consumers are reluctant to discard them without wiping out the information. These concerns are driving a large number of customers to recycling service providers to collect their devices and securely wiping out the data. In the global Consumer Electronics (Equipment Type) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 177 Featured) -

Aurubis AG

Boliden Group

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

Clean Earth, Inc.

Dlubak Glass Company

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Exitcom Recycling GmbH

Good Point Recycling

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

Stena Technoworld AB

The Fortune Group

Ultromex Limited

Umicore N.V.

URT

Zak Enterprises LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443619/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends

Electronics Recycling to Gain as Halt to E-Waste Generation

Appears Transitory

Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways

to Deal with COVID-19

YoY% Change in Consumption of Electronic and Electrical

Devices: 2020 Vs 2019.3

Electronics Recycling: An Introduction

E-Waste Industry on Rise

Types of E-Waste

Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical and

Electronic Equipment

E-Waste Piles Up in Offices amid the Transition to WFH Model

Busy Days for Electronics Recycling Facilities

Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health

E-Waste Statistics

Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2020

Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics

Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons): 2015-2030P

Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic Region: 2019

E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select Countries

Key Market Challenges

E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities

Outlook

Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Developing Countries to Drive Growth

Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World

Competition

eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market

Startup Companies Gain Attention

Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business

Recent Market Activity

Electronics Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-

Scrap Recycling Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents

Growth Opportunities

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for

2018 and 2022

Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste

Lying in Landfills

Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate

Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends

Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling

Turning Electronic Waste into Power

Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals

Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity

Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal

Waste Management Apps

AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling

Challenges

Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume

of E-Waste Generated

Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products

Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers

Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics

Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End

-Use Sector: 2021E

Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination

Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a

Key Challenge

Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts

Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste

Management

Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of

Electronics Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

High Smartphone Penetration Provides Business Opportunities for

Recyclers

Average Lifespan of Smartphones in the United States

Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the United States: 2015-2022E

Increasing Awareness about Electronics Recycling Boosts

Industry Growth

Companies and Organizations Focus on E-Waste Management

Regulatory Overview

US Legislations on Electric and Electronic Waste

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Metals,

Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

E-Waste Imports

Stringent Regulations Propel Recyclers to Integrate Recycling

Devices

Chinese Government Passes China WEEE

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select European

Countries

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Household Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Collected

in the UK in ?000 Metric Tons: 2015-2019

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Metals,

Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics,

IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Electronics Recycling by

Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Recycling

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronics

Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronics

Recycling by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer

Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronics

Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT &

Telecom and Other Equipment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electronics

Recycling by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

E-Waste Generated by Select Countries in Asia in Kilo Tons: 2019

Legislations on Electric and Electronic Waste in Asia-Pacifi

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electronics Recycling by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronics

Recycling by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electronics

Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronics

Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electronics

Recycling by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Metals, Plastics and Other Materials for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electronics Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer

Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other Equipment Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronics

Recycling by Equipment Type - Consumer Electronics, IT &

Telecom and Other Equipment Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electronics

Recycling by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom and Other

Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics Recycling by Material - Metals, Plastics and Other

Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443619/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________