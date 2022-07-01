New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global House Wraps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478483/?utm_source=GNW
Global House Wraps Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
House Wraps are typically 3-15 mils thick and are engineered thin plastic sheet membranes that are wrapped around a house. A house wrap prevents water infiltration, enables vapor permeability, and prevents air infiltration. Available in varying sizes, these polymeric sheet-like materials are normally fixed in the exterior wall section, beneath the siding and above the sheathing. A house wrap`s thin membrane layer is designed to resist liquid water, which chance to penetrate the exterior cladding, from further penetrating into the exterior wall assembly. Made of a wide array of materials that constitute polyolefins including polyethylene and polypropylene, the products are available in an array of lengths and widths. House wraps are characteristically made of polyolefin-based plastic sheets, including spun-bonded fibers, cross-woven tapes, film or sheets, and sometimes a combination of all these. Several products available in the marketplace come integrated with drainage planes to ensure optimum draining of water. House wraps can be applied to a house shell much faster than normally expected, as they are large sheets, allowing for quick and easy application with a minimum number of joints and laps. The material is installed above the stud wall, but beneath the exterior sheathing, which could be brick façade, vinyl siding, cedar shingles or wood clapboard. House wraps allow for application beneath the majority of exterior cladding materials.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for House Wraps estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Non-Perforated House Wraps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Perforated House Wraps segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global House Wraps market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $659.7 Million by 2026
The House Wraps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.72% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$659.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$717.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Healthy growth is projected for the market driven by growing demand and steady launch of innovative products with unique performance attributes to meet the challenges of different climatic conditions. Nex-gen house wraps combine liquid water resistance ability with breathable barrier technology to prevent water penetration and aid in removal of moisture vapor from the wall cavity in addition to providing noise absorption, superior insulation, and water and air resistance. Steady replacement of solid wood with engineered wood as the primary building material represent another important growth driver with engineered wood known to readily absorb and retain moisture, making buildings constructed from plywood, OSB or gypsum susceptible to fungi and mold. Increasing popularity of peel-and-stick house wraps is also benefiting market prospects supported by their superior attribute of lower air leakage over mechanically-attached house wraps due to easier detailing, and the recent code change that requires air-leakage testing within the International Residential Code (IRC). Other factors favoring market growth include increased installations of non-perforated house wraps; stringent energy efficiency mandates that will spur upgrades of building envelope systems; and rising prominence of green buildings and rising demand for green building materials.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.
- ANCI Inc.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- CertainTeed Corporation
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- Henry Company
- INDEVCO North America, Inc.
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
- James Hardie Building Products, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Professional Ltd.
- Kingspan Insulation LLC
- Owens Corning
- Protecto Wrap Company
- RH Tamlyn & Sons LP
- Specialty Coating & Laminating, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
House Wraps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Controlling Moisture is Key to Prolonging Building Durability &
Life: This Basic Architectural Fact Provides the Cornerstone
for the Growth of House Wraps
Weather Resistive Barriers: An Indispensable Part of Modern
Architecture
Housewraps: A Homeowner and Building Operator?s Best Defense
Against Moisture Related Damages
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of
Global Policy on Tackling COVID
What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains
is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020, & 2021
House Wraps: Overview, Definition, Types, Importance & Benefits
Innovations & Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Overview
Manufacturers Maintain Strong Focus on Education and Training.
Here?s Why
Extreme Climatic Conditions Offer a Strong Business Case for
House Wraps
Global Number of Extreme Weather Events for the Years 2000,
2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial to Growth in the Market
Material Innovation Continues
Advent of Flame-retardant Membranes in Modern House Wraps
Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic
Living to Spur Sales of Housewraps
Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic
Focus on Building Smarter Buildings as Emission Savers, Post
Pandemic to Push Up Adoption of House Wraps
Indoor Air Quality & House Wraps
Drainable House Wraps: One of the Fastest Growing House Wraps
by Type
Steady Replacement of Solid Wood with Engineered Wood in
Building Construction Shifts Focus on House Wraps
Focus on Energy Efficiency & Adoption of Thermal Insulation to
Magnify Importance of House Wraps
Here?s How House Wraps Help Protect the R-Value of Insulation
Rise of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for Innovative House Wrap
Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
