ZAC BROWN'S CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND LAUNCHES 74 HOUR CHALLENGE TO RAISE FUNDING IN SUPPORT OF OUR NATION'S VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off the July 4th holiday weekend, Camp Southern Ground, founded by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown, is launching a 74 Hour Challenge to raise funding for their veteran and military camp sessions.

For those who've served to protect our nation's freedom, their battle doesn't end when they return home. As challenging as military life can be, for many veterans and their families, the transition to life after service and the accompanying loss of purpose many veterans feel can often be an even bigger challenge. On top of that reality, the isolation and loneliness of the past two years has only increased the risk of mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide.

"­­­It's our privilege to serve our nation's veterans and their families with the training required to live great and fulfilling lives at home," says Mike Dobbs, Camp Southern Ground President and CEO. "Each of our Warrior programs start with a high-touch week at Camp, and we remain connected with our veterans in the months that follow as they continue their journey from struggle to strength."

Camp Southern Ground supports veteran mental health and wellbeing with two programs. Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, served at no cost to participants, help provide post-9/11 veterans the tools, training, and community they need to thrive in life after service. Both programs start with a week-long immersive experience at Camp Southern Ground.

Camp Southern Ground also supports military families with Summer Camp scholarships and Veteran Family Camp. A military family's unique and challenging situation may include multiple deployments, suicide, traumatic injuries, and mental health issues, causing even the most loving families to struggle. Military camper scholarships and Veteran Family Camps provide additional experiences to ensure the whole family has the tools for success at home.

Supported by generous partners, Tanger Outlets and Operation Hat Trick, this 74 Hour Challenge aims to honor our nation, our freedom, and those who fought to protect it. In addition to donating, Camp Southern Ground invites you to post your Fourth of July gatherings, run, rucks and reunions on social media with hashtag #ToastandPostForFreedom. With your support, Camp Southern Ground will be able to give more veterans the tools, training, and community they need to make tomorrow better.

Visit campsouthernground.org/74hours to donate today and help the men and women who served our nation and their families. In addition to supporting a great cause, every supporter who donates will be entered to win a Zac Brown signed guitar.

About Camp Southern Ground:

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

For the majority of the year, Camp Southern Ground is dedicated to supporting veterans. Warrior Week, their signature workforce and wellness transition program, helps veterans find their new mission in life after military service. Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Helping Heroes), is the nation's first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety and/or combat stress.

Over the summer, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids from varied socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions. Typically developing children and children of military servicemembers come together with children with autism spectrum disorder, learning and attention issues and social or emotional challenges to participate in programs that challenge, educate, and inspire.

