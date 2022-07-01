Nathalie Joannes is appointed General Counsel
of Vallourec Group
Meudon (France), July 1, 2022 - Vallourec announces the appointment of Nathalie Joannes as General Counsel for the Group. She will take up her position on July 4 and join the Executive Committee.
Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec said:
"I am delighted to welcome Nathalie to the Group and the Executive Committee. Nathalie has extensive global industry experience. She will be instrumental in the transformation of Vallourec which is now well underway".
Nathalie will succeed Claire Langelier who will accompany the transition process. Claire will leave the company after seven years as General Counsel. In particular, she will have contributed to financial restructuring.
Biography
Prior to joining Vallourec, Nathalie was Executive Vice President Legal and Compliance & General Counsel at LEO Pharma. She also worked at Roquette Frères' headquarters in Lille as Group General Counsel. During her long career as general counsel in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries, Nathalie Joannes has successfully built up international legal, risk management and compliance teams in listed and private companies worldwide. She holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Liège and a master's degree in law from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She has been a member of the New York Bar since 1987.
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indexes and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
For further information, please contact:
|Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel : +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com
|Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com
|Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com
