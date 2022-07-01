Armanino Welcomes New Partner Matt Baldwin to Denver Office, Expands Real Estate Footprint in the Mile High City

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 20 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it welcomed tax partner Matt Baldwin effective immediately and expanded its office lease in Denver, more than doubling in size. The moves respond to the firm's rapid growth in the Mile High City region, as staff has jumped from about a dozen in 2019 to nearly 100 today.



"We've seen our engagements grow exponentially since we first opened an office in Denver three years ago, and as more businesses are looking for an innovative accounting and consulting partner, we've been able to bring tremendous talent to the firm like Matt Baldwin and so many of the professionals who make our team thrive," said Chris Becze, partner at Armanino and Denver geographic leader. "We simply outgrew our space and needed to find an office that fits where we are today and where we're going tomorrow."

Baldwin joins the firm after stints at EKS&H and most recently at CliftonLarsonAllen. Having served clients in public accounting since 2009, he specializes in corporate and private equity tax. He also brings extensive experience in transactional tax issues, M&A transactions and ASC 740 income tax provisions. Baldwin is a Colorado CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from New Mexico State University.

"I'm here because every time Armanino came up in a conversation it was followed by a compliment about its positive culture and its commitment to making an impact on clients through investments in innovation and a focus on growth," said Baldwin. "I look at everything as a learning opportunity, and a firm that encourages curiosity and finding better ways to do things is a firm that's focused on its people and client success. That's where I wanted to be."

Armanino's new office remains located at 999 18th Street, Denver, Colorado 80202 and is now in Suite 3300 on the 33rd floor. The new floorplan includes 65 workstations, four hoteling offices, and multiple huddle rooms and collaboration spaces across 13,313 square feet. It's a more than 250% increase in size that is greatly needed as more staff return to the office on a regular basis. Featuring an arcade machine, margarita mixer and a generous 360-degree view of the Denver area, the space fosters a welcoming environment for staff and guests.

"We saw this growth in the middle of the Great Resignation and during one of the most challenging periods for attracting talent in modern history, and it's no secret that the key to our success has always been an inclusive and empowering culture," said Becze. "Here in Denver and nationwide, we both challenge and encourage our teams to reach for the brass ring, try new ideas and think creatively about how we can get our clients beyond their immediate needs and take them to the next level. The result speaks for itself."

