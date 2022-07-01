Fort Myers-Based Allesio Companies Announces Acquisition of Royal Palm Square

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Myers-based Alessio Companies announces its next major real estate development project planned for Southwest Florida - the acquisition and redevelopment of Colonial Boulevard's Royal Palm Square. Alessio Companies plans to renew the circa 1981 shopping plaza and bring economic development to Fort Myers by creating a true mixed-use community, focused on the arts, and live-work-play quality of life.
Said Mickey Alessio, President of Alessio Companies: "Fort Myers is a special place, and our family is looking forward to breathing new life into the center of town. We are working with great tenants like Will Prather, of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, to ensure a seamless transition into the next chapter of Royal Palm Square. To redevelop this plaza to the high standards at which we hold ourselves will take many years. Our tenants and the public can rest assured that no drastic or disruptive changes are imminent."
Founded in Chicago, Illinois more than 60 years ago, Alessio Companies provides safe and quality workmanship in building, demolition, site remediation/environmental, earth excavation, underground site utilities, and various concrete projects. In 2022, the company opened its Southeastern United States Headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, bringing with it a team dedicated to the same principles and ethics which have driven the success of the business all these many years.
