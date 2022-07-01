Ski Cooper Announces 2022-23 Winter Season Pass Sale

Leadville, Colo, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ski Cooper Season Passes for winter 2022-23 go on sale today. Starting at $329 for ages 15-74 and $149 for ages 6-14, the Ski Cooper pass provides season-long access to some of the best skiing and riding in Colorado with unlimited access to Cooper along with a host of other benefits.

The resort's innovative season pass also includes three free days at 58 independently operated resorts including 13 new partner resorts this year.

"Our core mission is to keep skiing as affordable as possible and we take tremendous pride in our ability to do that through our pass," said Ski Cooper CEO Dan Torsell. "The family atmosphere and excellent quality of service we've been able to maintain is a credit to our team and only adds to the value we provide our pass holders. That we're also able to provide access to a host of like-minded resorts across the US is just icing on the cake."

Sitting between Leadville and Vail in the heart of the Rockies, Ski Cooper is steeped in skiing history as the original 10th Mountain Division training site. The resort combines a family-friendly throwback feel with uncrowded access to some of the best terrain in Colorado, including the expert glades of Tennessee Creek Basin and a frontside experience ideally suited to beginner and intermediate skiers and riders.

Early bird pass sales begin July 1, with prices increasing on August 1.

Additional benefits for season pass holders include discounts at food and beverage outlets.

For additional information and to purchase seasons passes, visit SkiCooper.com

###

Founded in 1942 by the 10th mountain division, Ski Cooper provides one the most authentic skiing and snowboarding experiences in the Rockies. Ski Cooper's 480 acres receive 260" of annual snowfall. Its uniquely high base elevation at 10,500 feet helps to maintain excellent quality of natural snow and its 1200' of vertical drop over a wide variety of terrain is well-suited to all ability levels. Ski Cooper also operates Chicago Ridge Snowcat Tours, with access to the powder-filled bowls and glades adjacent to the resort.

Tim LeRoy BluBird Communications tim@blubirdco.com