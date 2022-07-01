Fire at Mercer Stendal Pulp Mill

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. ("Mercer" or the "Company") MERC has announced that a fire has occurred in the woodyard at its Stendal, Germany pulp mill today.



We currently believe that there have been no injuries, and that mill personnel and local communities are not in danger. We are currently assessing the damage which appears to be isolated to the woodchip storage area and conveyor equipment. Due to the initial and ongoing containment activities we have commenced shutdown procedures and will be curtailing pulp production.

More information will be forthcoming as our assessment develops.

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at www.mercerint.com .

