Fire at Mercer Stendal Pulp Mill

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. ("Mercer" or the "Company") MERC has announced that a fire has occurred in the woodyard at its Stendal, Germany pulp mill today.
We currently believe that there have been no injuries, and that mill personnel and local communities are not in danger. We are currently assessing the damage which appears to be isolated to the woodchip storage area and conveyor equipment. Due to the initial and ongoing containment activities we have commenced shutdown procedures and will be curtailing pulp production.
More information will be forthcoming as our assessment develops.
About Us
Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at www.mercerint.com.
The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.
APPROVED BY:
Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman of the Board
(604) 684-1099
Juan Carlos Bueno
President & Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099
Contact For more information, please contact: Name: David K. Ure Title: Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary Phone: (604) 684-1099 email: david.ure@mercerint.com
