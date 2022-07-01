Proactive news headlines including Kohl's, SpaceX, Hillcrest Energy Technologies, Naturally Splendid Enterprises and Aion Therapeutic

New York , July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Amazon continues incursion into sports streaming with UK Champions League rights click here
- Elon Musk's SpaceX gets FCC nod for satellite internet click here
- Mining equities suffer in second quarter but exposure to the sector is still worthwhile for investors, reckons Noble Capital Markets click here
- Kohl's sees stock nosedive after it ends talks over a sale to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group click here
- American Resources says subsidiary scores $2M working capital facility to expand Indiana battery metal production click here
- Hillcrest Energy Technologies ceases oil and gas operations at West Hazel field; completes exit from fossil fuel business click here
- LexaGene Holdings announces MiQLab Systems sale to veterinary hospital in Wisconsin click here
- GoviEx Uranium eyes completion of Madaouela feasibility study in Q3 this year; updates on positive progress of Mutanga drilling click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises says to continue its focus on core plant-based manufacturing business click here
- Kovo HealthTech says it is focusing on evaluating potential acquisition targets click here
- Aion Therapeutic announces intellectual property sale to Apollon Formularies click here
