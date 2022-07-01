DentaQuest and Presbyterian Health Plan Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

BOSTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest and Presbyterian Health Plan (PHP), today, celebrate 25 years of partnership, which has helped thousands of New Mexicans receive comprehensive oral health care. To commemorate this exceptional partnership, DentaQuest is contributing a total of $35,000 to three non-profit organizations across New Mexico including Casa De Peregrinos, New Mexico Mission of Mercy and the Hermit's Peak Wildfire Relief Fund (organized by the Las Vegas New Mexico Community Foundation).
Casa De Peregrinos' mission is to end hunger while mobilizing resources that build strong, diverse, and inclusive relationships and partnerships in the community. With DentaQuest's $15,000 contribution, over 90,000 meals will be purchased and distributed to 30,000 families in need across southern New Mexico. DentaQuest's $10,000 donation to New Mexico Mission of Mercy will support the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation's efforts to provide dental treatment at no cost to New Mexicans who cannot access and/or afford dental care.
"DentaQuest has been a dependable partner with the shared goal of keeping members at the center of every decision. They also recognize the importance of fostering strong relationships with dental providers, communities and stakeholders in order to support customer satisfaction and strong outcomes," said Mary Eden, Senior Vice President Government Programs. "We're grateful for the depth of expertise that DentaQuest provides in the administration of dental benefits and we look forward to the continuation of our partnership in service to our members."
Additionally, DentaQuest provided dental tool kits — filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss — to the Barret House, Mandy's Farm, Safe House New Mexico, and Community for Learning.
"DentaQuest is grateful for the 25-year partnership with Presbyterian Health Plan and are proud of all the incredible milestones we've accomplished together," said Mark Sanchez, executive director, DentaQuest New Mexico. "This landmark anniversary is a testament to our tireless commitment to remain a trusted partner providing top-tier comprehensive dental benefits." This is a team effort!
About DentaQuest
DentaQuest is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers, and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
###
Fred Menko DentaQuest 615-308-7414 Fred.Menko@greatdentalplans.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.