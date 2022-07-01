Surgical Tapes Market Size worth US$ 10.7 Billion by 2032; Observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Specialty surgical product manufacturer and surgical instrumentation companies have unveiled different types of surgical tapes to meet the patient's needs in surgeries and wound dressings. Surgical tape manufacturers have tapped into substantial revenue streams from the growing uptake of fiber-based surgical tapes. The revenues of the global surgical tapes market to exceed worth of US$ 10.7 Bn by 2032.



Rise in number of surgeries has boosted the share of surgical tapes in medical tapes and bandages market. A recent healthcare adhesive tapes market analysis found that the use of surgical tapes for managing wounds for diabetic patients has grown, bolstering the revenue streams. High global prevalence of diabetic foot ulceration will catalyze profitable opportunities for companies in the near future.

Growing demand for surgical tapes in wound dressing, securements, and splints has boosted the size of the surgical tapes market. Focus on patient comfort and advancements in materials will open up new revenue streams for surgical tape manufacturers. They are also focusing on product pricing aspects to penetrate emerging, cost-sensitive markets. The demand is expected to rise across the spectrum, including clinics, hospitals, and homes.

Key Findings of Surgical Tapes Market Study

Application in Various Surgeries Propelling Revenue Growth : Substantial uptake of surgical tapes in surgeries has generated sizable revenue streams. The segment held a major share of the surgical tapes market in 2020. The opportunities in the segment are projected to reach value of US$ 5.6 Bn in 2032. On the other hand, rise in demand for surgical tapes for diabetic patients will also catalyze revenue expansion of the global surgical tapes market.





Substantial uptake of surgical tapes in surgeries has generated sizable revenue streams. The segment held a major share of the surgical tapes market in 2020. The opportunities in the segment are projected to reach value of US$ 5.6 Bn in 2032. On the other hand, rise in demand for surgical tapes for diabetic patients will also catalyze revenue expansion of the global surgical tapes market. Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Gather Wide Adoption: Acrylic adhesive tapes have gathered preference in the surgical tapes market. The popularity stems from the relative low cost and high adhesive bonding performance of the material. They are especially preferred over silicon and rubber adhesive tapes. Their growing sales are projected to steer growth of the surgical tapes market during the forecast period. Companies are keen on launching products that are skin-friendly, have remarkable breathability, and cause minimal irritation to patient. Ongoing R&D in the materials are expected to create new frontiers for companies in the surgical tapes market.



Surgical Tapes Market: Key Drivers

Advancements in healthcare infrastructure have expanded the avenue in the global surgical tapes market.





Prevalence of diabetic foot ulceration mainly due to incidence of surgical tapes is a key driver of need for advanced wound treatment products. The trend is bolstering the revenue potential of products in the surgical tapes market.



Surgical Tapes Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The authors of the TMR study have found that Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market in the global surgical tapes market. Rise in demand for products in surgeries and wound management in hospitals and clinics has spurred the revenue streams. China and India in particular present massive avenue for growth. The Asia Pacific market is forecast to witness an incremental opportunity of US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2032.

Rapidly aging population in Europe is expected to underpin vast lucrative opportunities. Germany has generated substantial demand for surgical tapes, thus enriching the Europe surgical tapes market.

Surgical Tapes Market: Key Players



Some of the key players in the surgical tapes market are Advin Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., MBK Tape Solutions, Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd, DermaRite Industries, L.L.C., Seyitler Kimya, Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co., Ltd, Berry Global Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, and 3M Company.

Surgical Tapes Market Segmentation

Backing Material



Paper



Plastic Fabric Others

Adhesive Type



Silicone



Acrylic Rubber Others

Application Surgeries Wound Dressings Securements Others (Splints, etc.)





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand



