The Global Extremity Reconstruction Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

Outside articulated organs that perform various loco-motor functions are known as extremities. The human body is made up of four extremities: two lower limbs and two upper limbs. This surgery is used to correct flaws or deformities caused by trauma, cancer, and other medical problems. The procedures are important in improving the movement and appearance of damaged organs. Lower and Upper extremity operations are the two types of extremity surgery. Implants for the elbow, shoulder, ankle, wrist, and digits of the hands and feet are included in extremity reconstruction devices. It is because of the rising number of patients with malignancies, chronic diseases, and accidents that result in the amputation of limbs. This is becoming increasingly necessary for advancement in this sector to get more funding from the healthcare business. Plastic surgeons also utilize flaps or skin grafts to conceal wounds on the extremities, allowing patients to return to a more normal lifestyle more quickly.



The market for extremities reconstruction devices is primarily driven by a rise in the number of joint disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, as well as a quick rise in lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes and obesity, which lead to joint disorders. In addition, a rising focus on aesthetic views is expected to improve the market for extremities reconstruction technologies. Moreover, rising patient awareness of the advantages of small joint reconstruction implants, as well as improved technology like the advancement of reverse shoulder implants that require fewer ankle reconstruction implants and shoulder implants that help patients regain ankle mobility, are expected to boost the extremity reconstruction market.



COVID-19 Impact



Although it has been a substantial decline in non-cancer associated major reconstructive surgeries, a large amount of work for other types of surgeries continues to increase throughout lockdown. As well as in this period, increasing number of fatal accidents and injuries have been recorded, also many region governments in meantime is investing heavily to provide smooth healthcare facilities to the patients. As a result, the breakout of COVID-19 has a beneficial impact on the market for extremities reconstruction. The healthcare infrastructure has been working actively enough since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been engaged all throughout this period.



Market Growth Factors



Surge in the number of plastic surgeries



With an increase in instances noticed on a complete level, aesthetic medicine, cosmetic surgery, and minimally invasive procedures are reaching new heights. The leading countries for cosmetic surgery include many developed nations, which account for a significant portion of the comprehensive market for extremities tissue expanders. Such developed nation has appropriate healthcare infrastructure to assist the plastic surgery procedure. Also, people of these developed nations are financially sound enough to afford the costly cosmetic surgery.



Increasing prevalence of natural attacks and calamities



Mass casualty occurrences (MCIs), whether planned or unintentional, continue to be a serious problem for multidisciplinary trauma teams and emergency medical resources. Geographic disasters, such as earthquakes and landslides, regularly emphasize multi-national relief operations in resource-constrained situations. In an age of international and domestic terrorism, planned acts of mass violence involving explosives and firearms have shattered social closeness and put regional care centers to the test. The crush injuries to the lower and upper limbs, whose etiologies are based on the variety of disaster types, are of special concern in MCIs.



Market Restraining Factors



Risk factors for serious side effects



Smoking has the potential to impair both circulation and healing. To decrease infection, nonunion, and wound healing issues, patients must abstain from smoking for at least few weeks before and after an electively planned operation. Patients who were existing smokers had a higher rate of infection, nonunion, and osteomyelitis in a prospective, multi-center investigation of limb trauma. It is because smoking cessation is often impossible following trauma, surgeons should continue with soft-tissue covering while encouraging postoperative cessation. The smokers and nonsmokers have similar rates of flap thrombosis after micro-surgical head and neck and breast reconstructions, however, the rate may be higher in individuals having lower extremity free flap reconstruction.



Material Outlook



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Metallic, Ceramic, Polymeric, and Natural. The ceramic material segment procured a substantial revenue share in the extremity reconstruction market in 2021. The ceramics had no negative biological effects. Tissue ingrowth into ceramic pores was observed in all three types and both pore diameters, however, the density of penetrating tissue was much lower in calcium aluminate than in tricalcium phosphate or calcium hydroxyapatite. The soft tissue ingrowth was denser with bigger pore sizes and longer implantation times for each kind of ceramic. In most cases, bone ingrowth was not visible inside the pores of any ceramic. The histology findings in the rats and rabbits were identical.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Upper Extremity and Lower Extremity. The upper extremity segment procured the highest revenue share in the extremity reconstruction market in 2021. Elbow reconstruction, Shoulder reconstruction, and wrist and hand reconstruction are the three types of upper extremity reconstruction devices. Ankle fusion, ankle reconstruction, and foot fusion are the three types of lower extremity reconstruction. It is because of the increasing number of patients choosing technological advances in shoulder implants, shoulder reconstruction surgery, and positive clinical outcomes of shoulder reconstruction surgeries. Stemless shoulder replacement is linked to less discomfort and blood loss, as well as a quicker recovery time.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the extremity reconstruction market in 2021. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of joint problems, as well as a rise in the older population. As an outcome, the region is on track to become one of the world's oldest in the coming decades, due to abundant growth potential in terms of non-treated medical requirements for the treatment of minor joint problems, expanding awareness, and growing acceptance of new technologies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson is the forerunner in the Extremity Reconstruction Market. Companies such as Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic PLC, ConMed Corporation, Acumed LLC, Skeletal Dynamics, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., and IDS GeoRadar s.r.l.(Hexagon AB).



Recent strategies deployed in Extremity Reconstruction Market



Product Launch and Product Expansion:



Mar-2022: Stryker introduced Insignia hip stem, a collared, hyaluronic acid-coated hip stem, utilized in total hip arthroplasty and hemiarthroplasty procedures. This product launch aimed to enable surgeons to improve patient outcomes.



Feb-2022: Smith & Nephew expanded its product line of CORI surgical system, a handheld robotic surgery solution. This product expansion aimed to enable surgeons to use robotics for component alignment during THA procedures. In addition, RI. Hip Navigation on the CORI system would strengthen Smith & Nephew's Real Intelligence digital ecosystem and underscores the commitment to advancing clinical outcomes in THA.



Nov-2021: Depuy Synthes introduced UNIUM System as the newest inclusion to its Power Tools portfolio. This product launch aimed to offer surgeons an ergonomically advanced choice to give a high level of care. UNIUM System comprises two handpieces, a modular device, and a dedicated reciprocating saw, as well as a complete portfolio of attachments and cutting tools.



Sep-2021: Stryker introduced T2 Alpha Femur Retrograde Nailing System, a new nailing solution. This product launch aimed to match surgeon preferences with enhanced ease of use during procedures. In addition, T2 Alpha Femur Retrograde Nailing System offers axial stability for surgeons via an advanced locking screw option built to restrict motion between the screw and nail, along with a guided, proximal targeting system created to lower the number of X-rays taken compared with freehand locking.



Aug-2021: Depuy Synthes released the INHANCE Shoulder System, a first-to-market, fully unified shoulder arthroplasty system. This product launch is aimed at the INHANCE Shoulder System to align with how surgeons approach patient care.



Jul-2020: Smith+Nephew unveiled the RI.HIP NAVIGATION, for purpose of total hip arthroplasty (THA). This product launch aimed to assist in maximizing precision and, reproducibility by providing patient-specific component alignment, an important factor for surgeons when checking indivIDUAL THA cases. In addition, RI.HIP NAVIGATION aid the surgeon take control of individual patient pelvic tilt, offset measurement, leg length, and support with cup placement by providing a predicted view of the post-op AP X-ray in surgery.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Depuy Synthes took over CrossRoads Extremity Systems, a foot, and ankle company that provides a wide array of procedure-specific, instrumentation systems, and sterile-packed implants cleared for lower extremity indications, located in Tennessee. This acquisition aimed to improve meaningful innovation by strengthening the offering for elective foot and ankle procedures, allowing Depuy Synthes to provide more complete and leading-edge options to surgeons and patients.



Dec-2021: Depuy Synthes completed the acquisition of OrthoSpin, a developer and manufacturer of automated strut systems, based in Israel. This acquisition aimed to help the patients to navigate the recovery with more confidence and less uncertainty with the strut adjustments. In addition, this acquisition would display the commitment of Depuy Synthes to bring transformative Medtech advancements to the industry via the application of automated technology that resolves a broad array of orthopedic challenges.



Jan-2021: Integra LifeSciences took over ACell, a biotechnology company, based in Columbia, Maryland. This acquisition aimed to allow Integra LifeSciences to deliver more complete complex wound management solutions to resolve customers' most pressing clinical challenges



Jan-2021: Smith & Nephew took over the Extremity Orthopedics business of Integra LifeSciences Holdings. This acquisition aimed to assist Smith+Nephew's strategy to invest in higher-growth segments. In addition, this acquisition would strengthen Smith+Nephew's extremities business by including integration of emphasized sales channel, upper and lower extremities portfolio, complementary shoulder replacement, and a better new product pipeline.



Dec-2020: Zimmer Biomet took over A&E Medical, a provider of a complete suite of sternal closure products. This acquisition aimed to enhance the standard of care and resolve a range of unmet patient and surgical requirements. In addition, this acquisition would benefit patients, surgeons, and health care systems.



Nov-2020: Stryker took over Wright Medical Group, a global medical device company focused on Extremities and Biologics. This acquisition aimed to enhance the global market position in extremities and trauma, giving crucial opportunities to advance innovation and reach patients.



Approvals and Trails:



2021-Apr: Zimmer Biomet received approval from FDA for ROSA Partial Knee System for the purpose of Robotically-Assisted Partial Knee Arthroplasty. This approval aimed to better bone cut precision and range of motion gap analysis, which may enhance flexion and restoration of natural joint movement. The ROSA Partial Knee System is the newest inclusion to ROSA Robotics, Zimmer Biomet's multiple application robotics platform which comprises the ROSA Knee System for total knee replacement surgery and ROSA ONE for neurosurgical and spine procedures. The ROSA Partial Knee System features proprietary 2D to 3D X-Atlas imaging technology and real-time, intraoperative data gathering on soft tissue and bone anatomy.



