Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR value of 15.5% from 2022 to 2027.
The market is expanding due to factors such as rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and the significant role that single-use bioprocessing systems play in lowering the investment costs and R&D expenses involved with the manufacturing process of biologics.
Key Market Insights
- As per the product outlook, the single-use sampling systems is expected to be the largest segment in the Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market from 2022 to 2027
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- As per the scale outlook, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing market from 2022 to 2027
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market from 2022 to 2027
- Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Pall Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Eppendorf AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., JM BioConnect, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Infors AG among others, are some of the key players in the global single-use upstream bioprocessing market
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Single-use Bioreactors
- Single-use Mixers
- Single-use Media Bags
- Single-use Filters
- Single-use Sampling Systems
- Single-use Connectors
- Others
Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Preclinical / Clinical
- Commercial
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer
- CMOs & CROs
- Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
