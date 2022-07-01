Salicylic Acid Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 417.8 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global salicylic acid market is expected to be valued at US$ 417.8 million in 2022 and US$ 814.2 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.9 percent from 2022 to 2032.



Sales of salicylic acid are increasing due to rising consumer awareness about numerous benefits provided by salicylic acid.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the use of salicylic acid derivatives as ointments, such as chlorine salicylate and methyl salicylate, which is likely to increase demand for salicylic acid.

Increased demand for packaged foods and beverages is anticipated to drive salicylic acid market growth through 2032.

This is primarily due to increased sales of salicylic acid in the food and beverage industries, where it aids in the prevention of spoilage and fermentation of packaged food products.

Furthermore, due to its oxidation property, salicylic acid is becoming more popular in the personal care and cosmetics industries.

The increasing number of people suffering from pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, warts, and zits is expected to increase demand for salicylic acid-based cosmetics.

In addition, the latest developments in personal care products are expected to drive the salicylic acid market size during the forecast period.

Salicylic acid is a key ingredient in the manufacture of aspirin. Aspirin is one of the most commonly prescribed pharmaceutical medications in the world due to its superior pain-relieving properties and ease of availability.

As a result, rising demand for salicylic acid is expected to aid in the growth of the salicylic acid market outlook.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global salicylic acid market is expected to expand at CAGRs of 6.9% and over forecasted period.

The European salicylic acid market currently holds one fourth market share globally. U.K., Germany are key countries contributing to growth of European market.

The market is being improved by the premiumization and re-invention of skin care products and hair care products.

Asia Pacific region is set to witness utmost growth, owing to increase productions as well as consumption in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Pharma Grade salicylic acid holds dominant market share of the total Salicylic Acid market in 2022

North America top revenue generating region, which holds more than 28% of market share in 2022 and anticipated to grow by 6.1% in future.

"Salicylic acid based cleansing lotions, bathing bars, serum, peeling solutions, creams, toners are a few forms influencing the sales of salicylic acid during the forecast period." - Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of salicylic acid are majorly focusing on research & development to enhance the variety, quality, and innovation in their product specification.

Some of the key companies producing are JM Loveridge Limited, Alfa Aesar, Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd, Alta Laboratories Ltd, Novacap and Sigma Aldrich etc.

Recent Developments in the Salicylic Acid Market:

In May 2019, the skincare brand The Ordinary released an innovative face mask, Salicylic Acid 2 percent Masque, for EUR 9.90. Salicylic acid is a key ingredient in the product, as are charcoal and clays, which aid in deep cleansing of the skin.

The Salicylic Acid 2 percent Solution, named after the most sought-after acne-fighting ingredient, has made a comeback this month on deciem.com and in Ordinary stores.

Sweet Chef has created pimple patches that contain decongesting salicylic acid, resurfacing carrot, and brightening ginger to treat inflamed skin while minimizing post-acne hyperpigmentation.





Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Salicylic acid market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharma Grade, Form (Liquid and Powder) and End Use Application (Pharmaceutical, Skin Care, Hair Care, Food Preservatives and Others (Dye Industry etc.) across seven major regions of the world.

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Salicylic Acid Market by Category

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By End Use Application:

Pharmaceutical

Skin Care

Hair Care

Food Preservatives & Others

Others (Dye Industry etc.)





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle east and Africa





