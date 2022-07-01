New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Seven Interviews for This Week's TV Broadcast, Episode #361, July 03, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New To The Street / Newsmax TV show announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, July 03, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street's 361st TV show line-up, features seven (7) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1) Venture Capital – Outlier Ventures' interview with Mr. Jamie Burke, Founder/CEO.

2). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview with Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency – Vegan Rob's Token ($VRT ) interview with Mr. Harry Erlich, President, and Mr.Nick Dazed, Founding Member and Project Founder - Tiger Queen.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s PETV PETVW interview with Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director.

6). Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd.'s ( a Society Pass, Inc. Subsidiary ) SOPA interview with Ms. Xanne Leo, CEO/Co-Founder.

7). "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. Jamie Burke, Founder/CEO at Outlier Ventures , for a live on-set Nasdaq Marketplace interview. Talking with the show's Anchor Monica Malpass, Jamie explains to the viewers the current "CryptoWinter" and why it differs from past technological "Winters." Outlier Ventures started in 2014 with the vision of providing capital and technical resources for business start-ups operating in the blockchain, Web 3.0 sector. One of the most significant differences between the past economic downturns versus the current "Winter" is the creation and distribution of capital. Jamie isn't reluctant in capital placements on good projects and business platforms with exceptional and transformative products and services. Yes, he agrees that the sector is in flux mainly due to global macroeconomics, but Web 3.0 is just beginning, and he sees a strong future ahead. Outlier Ventures received over 2000+ requests for funding and technical assistance to date. He continues to see human resource talents moving out of traditional Web 2.0 entities, seeking employment opportunities in the growing and exciting Web 3.0 sector. As leveraged crypto assets unwind and the ongoing global macroeconomic short-falls continue, Jamie says that his Web 3.0 clients mostly adjusted their public launches from 6 months to 12 months. So far, the industry allocated a record $15B in capital resources to entities in the Web 3.0 sector. Outlier Ventures, a Web 3.0 venture capital accelerator, positioned itself to take full advantage of the new and exciting tech innovations and entities coming to market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Outlier Ventures - https://outlierventures.io/ .

Mr. Jason Cozens, CEO of Glint Pay , is back in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, talking and updating New to The Street TV's Host Jane King about the Company and its Glint Pay GOLD app . People are looking for economic safety from US Inflation at over 8.5%, cryptocurrency collapse, Ukraine-Russian War, and other global financial pressures. GOLD is the ultimate safe, and stored value one can own. One problem with GOLD is that it is hard to use to buy everyday goods and services. The Glint Pay platform enables account holders to own as much GOLD as they want. With Glint Pay's relationship with Mastercard, account holders convert GOLD values into fiat currencies to pay for everyday goods and services. Glint Pay transactions are seamlessly converted into currencies and used for paying for goods/services in a first-of-its-kind GOLD-based ecosystem app. Jason continues to see a month-over-month increase in account openings with over 115,000+ account holders in over 200+ countries. The "GOLD protocol" platform at Glint Pay allows money managers and financial advisors to open accounts directly on their clients' behalf. Their clients now have a GOLD-funded account that managers adjust holdings based on market conditions and for their clients' everyday purchase needs. Using GOLD as a safety hedge against economic downturns only makes sense. BUY, SAVE, SPEND, and SEND real GOLD; get your Glint Pay account now, and download the app . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

New to The Street TV's Business Anchor Monica Malpass welcomes Vegan Rob's Token ($VRT). Mr. Harry Erlich, President at Vegan Rob's Token, and Mr. Nick Dazed, Founding Member and Project Founder at Tiger Queen talk about harnessing the power of Web 3.0 ecosystems in the snack food industry. For the last 10 years, Harry has sold snack foods nationally to consumers, and he introduced his mission to leverage the millions of his brand followers to Vegan Rob's blockchain ecosystem. Using the $VRT token, Harry wants to bring meaningful changes to millions in the USA and globally who suffer from hunger and food shortages. With the slogans "FEED The World" and "FEED the Children," each sale of snack foods using the $VRT token, a % of those sales is allocated to a charitable wallet which contributes to organizations assisting those starving. Nick describes how Tiger Queen did similarly in providing a tokenization process, giving 2% back to animal rescue organizations. Also, Nick sees the blockchain as a valuable tool that allows for transparencies and accountabilities, ensuring that the blockchain community ecosystem is fully engaged and educated on snack food products and charitable contributions. Harry describes Vegan Rob's "Road Map" with its main objective based on its mission to feed the hungry. They are working on the Metaverse project that, when complete, end-users can enter a VR (Virtual Reality) supermarket and purchase products shipped to real locations. Vegan Rob's future is exciting, as Erlich and Nick work together in bridging blockchain technology with snack food sales and distribution, with the focus on assisting starving people worldwide. $VRT token purchases are available on the Company's website. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vegan Rob's Token - https://veganrobstoken.com/index.html.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT, is on-set at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with New to The Street TV Host Jane King. The interview starts with Jane telling Alain about a real-case situation with her business email account sending messages to her email list with a demand for Bitcoin payments. Alain explains how Jane's email most likely was hacked and goes over with the viewers the necessary steps to stop it and prevent it in the future. First and foremost, change all your email and domain passwords. Next, when you get an email that looks strange, and you know the individual, contact them, seeking the email's legitimacy. Another option is to look at the email source codes and see if the email is from the correct domain. The recent cryptocurrency devaluations in the worldwide market have increased hacking of crypto wallets, information most likely found through spying and reviewing hacked email accounts. About 94% of cybersecurity breaches come from open-source emails, typically hosted as free accounts with the largest technology companies, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. A viable and affordable solution is to get a Sekur product, like SekurMail/SekurMessenger, which contains the SekureSend/Receive notifications . Even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber , their related communications are encrypted, too. The close-loop platform that operates on the Company's military-grade HeliX system provides the utmost private communication, which is unattainable on open-source email platforms. With economic stresses around the globe, the US Banking sector is ramping up its cybersecurity firewalls. However, if they still allow for open-platform connectivity, these efforts will most likely fall short in protection. Alain reminds everyone to limit their social media footprint and try not to post pertinent information on these open-source sites. Being mindful of your internet activities is essential in preventing a nefarious hack. Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV PETVW, is back on New to The Street TV with Host Jane King. Mark updates viewers about a recent partnership with MWI Animal Health, a subsidiary of Amerisource Bergen , a leading animal health product and services distributor. The relationship provides many synergies, whereas PETV has access to multiple shipping sites around the country, MWI's digital solid marketing platform, and a highly effective inside/outside sales and marketing team. MWI now has a new product to sell, PETV's injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions with horses and dogs. Spryng is a veterinary medical device comprised of natural biocompatible components. MWI gives PETV access to many of its veterinarian clients, enhancing brand recognition and acceptance of PetVivo's products. As the relationship matures, Mark sees MWI as a platform to expand PETV's existing products, launch new products, open new markets/territories, provide teaching/educational resources, and grow PETV's media access for brand recognition. Mark sees a strong future from PETV's agreement with MWI. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

This week New to The Street TV interviews Ms. Xanne Leo, Founder/CEO at Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd. ("Gorilla") , a Society Pass subsidiary SOPA. Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Xanne explains the business model at Gorilla; a leading next-generation Web 3.0 enabled MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). Established in 2019, the Company uses Web3 technology to operate as an MVNO for its users in Southeast Asia. With network coverage to over 160 countries, Gorilla offers a full suite of mobile communication services such as local calls, international roaming, data, and SMS texting. After struggling throughout 2020 because of COVID global shutdowns, Xanne shared her determination to succeed, giving everything that she could to ensure that Gorilla survived the economic turmoil. Gorilla is transitioning existing Web2 telco services onto the Web3 economy by tokenizing mobile data as digital assets using the Gorilla GO Token. Customers can convert unused mobile data into digital assets through its "SwitchBack" proprietary blockchain-based ecosystem. These Gorilla GO Tokens can be redeemed for eVouchers, offset future bills, or redeemed for other value-added services. Xanne believes that SOPA's acquisition of Gorilla gives them access to other SE Asian markets, which otherwise could be costly and time-consuming to enter. Gorilla Networks is the first acquisition by Society Pass in Singapore, which fits the SOPA business model objective to continue building the next generation of digital ecosystems and loyalty programs in Southeast and South Asia. Gorilla's technology platform is an excellent fit as SOPA incorporates Web 3.0 and blockchain ecosystems and combines marketing capabilities throughout all SOPA's business holdings. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

The "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . SWISF SKUR GDT and New to the Street TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry a real-life hack event. This week they discuss the recently announced criminal conviction of an Amazon employee , who hacked Amazon's Cloud network. The former employee used her knowledge of the system to hack the personal information of 100 million people and hijacked computer servers to mine for cryptocurrency. Alain expects exponential growth in cybersecurity crimes as the world's economy falters. Cryptocurrency wallets are prime hack targets, often found on open-source platforms, typically hosted by the largest technology companies, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Sekur Private Data looked into possible hosting cryptocurrency wallets, but the risk/reward scenario was too risky, and it decided not to venture into that sector. Alain says any platform hosting cryptocurrency assets is a hacker delight, like "bees to honey." All Sekur employees dedicated themselves to internet security, whereas other platform employees dedicated their acumen to data mining. The Sekur product line-ups offer subscribers several services that reduce the possibility of a cyber hack. Later this year, the SekurVPN product will arrive, and subscribers can use the private network anywhere in the world, only logging onto the system on Sekur servers in Switzerland. With more and more personal data falling into the wrong hands, using SekurVPN is just another way to reduce one's chances of being hacked. Based in Switzerland, Sekur Private Data Ltd. operates its business under stringent Swiss government privacy laws, and the Company owns its servers. Sekur has no third-party platforms, multiple data center redundancies, no API (Application Program Interfaces), no open-source codes, and NEVER asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?"

About Outlier Ventures :

Outlier Ventures provides early-stage funding and support through its relationships, introductions, and access to specialists across the venture platform. Their relationships incubate and support leading Web 3.0 teams and can bring a powerhouse of support to ventures building Web 3.0 infrastructure. The venture platform is a foundational product development accelerator for decentralized technology start-ups. Outlier Venture helps its clients establish momentum and gain traction by learning and applying the foundational technology concepts leveraging Web 3.0. Participating start-ups gain exposure to Outlier Ventures' and the protocol's ecosystems, offering an unparalleled opportunity for founders to scale their technology and grow their business. Outlier Ventures' team members focus on building the vision of what is necessary for Web 3.0 to succeed - https://outlierventures.io/ .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or GOLD as money. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Vegan Rob's Token ($VRT):

Vegan Rob's Token ($VRT) is a cryptocurrency developed by the Vegan Rob's Snacks brand, which is a maker of chips and puffs sold nationwide. The Vegan Rob's Token cryptocurrency project is a brand pursuit of the Vegan Rob's Snacks company to tackle the world hunger issue. The Team lives to get healthy vegan snacks to the public. It looks to improve the world by providing access, investing energy, and infusing crypto/blockchain technologies into a solution for the monumental food crises across the globe. Vegan Rob's ask you to come along with them on their journey towards making the world even a little bit better.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc . PETV PETVW:

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV PETVW is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies to treat companion animals time-efficiently and less costly. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products to treat animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use-methods. The Company's lead product Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection to treat lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians - https://petvivo.com/ & https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd., a Society Pass, Inc. SOPA Subsidiary:

Gorilla Networks is a Web3-enabled MVNO that offers contract-free, on-demand mobile service as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its users can convert unused mobile data into digital assets through its proprietary blockchain-based SwitchBack feature, redeemable e-vouchers to offset future bills, or other value-added services. Society Pass, Inc. SOPA is building the next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform in Southeast and South Asia. The Company's technology ecosystem enables companies to work synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. It is all about generating customer loyalty and revenue for merchants and ease of consumer transactions. More transaction data becomes available as more merchants and consumers register on the platform. More data generation creates opportunities for developing more loyalty programs - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact:

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6a9786-00d2-4133-8145-569097a3f7fd