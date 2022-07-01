Celebrate July 4th With Fun Grilling Recipes From Blue Rhino and Operation BBQ Relief

LIBERTY, Mo., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. FGPR announced today it has teamed up again with Operation BBQ Relief to share new grilling recipes for the Fourth of July through its Summer Grilling Series.



More than a dozen new and unique recipes are being introduced by the nation's #1 tank exchange brand and the not-for-profit that provides hot barbecue meals prepared by professional chefs and pitmasters to first responders and communities affected by natural disasters. The Summer Grilling Series recipes from Blue Rhino and Operation BBQ Relief can be found at https://bluerhino.com/summergrilling. New recipes are being introduced weekly to those who follow Blue Rhino on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, in support of Operation Barbecue Relief's disaster response efforts and educational initiatives.

"More Americans grill on the Fourth of July than any other U.S. holiday," Ferrellgas Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. "We're proud of the important role we continue to play in bringing fun backyard experiences and delicious meals to so many, and we're thrilled to partner yet again with Operation BBQ Relief as it helps people grill their best."

"Thank you, Blue Rhino, for your amazing support," said Stan Hays, CEO of Operation BBQ Relief. "We are thrilled to help educate America's grillers through the long-standing sponsorship of Blue Rhino and its parent company, Ferrellgas."

Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Blue Rhino is sold at 60,000 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Blue Rhino home delivery is also now available to homes and businesses in a number of U.S. cities.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com