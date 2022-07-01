New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290020/?utm_source=GNW

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $2.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is expected to grow to $3.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market consists of sales of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure combinations of pH, blood gas, electrolytes, and metabolites parameters from whole blood samples. Electrolytes are measured in the clinical laboratories in both serum and whole blood samples received for arterial blood gas (ABG) analysis.



The main blood gas and electrolyte analyzer products are blood gas analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, combined analyzers, and consumables.Blood gas analyzers are utilized to measure blood gas, pH, electrolytes, and some metabolites in entire blood specimens.



They can calculate pH, carbon dioxide and oxygen partial pressures, and the concentrations of a variety of ions and metabolites.Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are of various modalities such as portable, laboratory, and benchtop.



Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are used by end-use such as central laboratories, point-of-care, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in ththe blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in the number of patients led to more blood sample testing, contributing to the growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.Blood tests are used for a variety of purposes, including determining cholesterol and blood glucose levels.



These can help keep track of the risk of heart disease, vascular disease, and diabetes, as well as how well the problem is treated. For instance, in 2021, of the 118.5 million blood donations received worldwide, 40% are collected in high-income countries, which account for 16% of the global population. Children under the age of five years old receive up to 54% of blood transfusions in low-income nations, but in high-income countries, the most frequently transfused patient group is over 60 years old, accounting for up to 75% of all transfusions. Thus, the increase in the number of patients led to more blood sample testing is contributing to the growth of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market



Increasing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.Blood gas analysis is typically used in hospital point of care (POC) settings, where easily and accurate results are required.



This involves emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating rooms.For instance, in 2020, Swiss multinational healthcare company, Roche introduced the CE mark availability of Roche v-TAC, a new digital diagnostic solution that provides clinicians to achieve results for arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities through the same, less invasive venous puncture by the utilized of a digital algorithm.



The analysis allows clinicians with information about a patient's pulmonary function and acid?base status, both of which are required to make a diagnosis, allow treatment, and monitor progress.



In May 2020, Roche Holding, the Switzerland-based research healthcare company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, acquired Obi Medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Roche to improve Roche v-TAC, a digital diagnostic solution that provides medical institutions to achieve results for arterial blood gas values in the same manner.



The Roche v-TAC has been improved by integrating Roche's Cobas infinity point of care solutions & Obi's v-TAC technology. Obi Medical is a Denmark-based company engaged in manufacturing v-Tac software for blood gas testing that manufacturers blood gas and electrolyte analyzers



The countries covered in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

