Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for August 4, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation OCSL ("Oaktree Specialty Lending" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-3275 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5238 (non-U.S. callers). All callers will need to reference "Oaktree Specialty Lending" once connected with the operator. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Oaktree Specialty Lending's website, www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.
For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Specialty Lending's website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 7421084, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation OCSL is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Specialty Lending's website at www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.
