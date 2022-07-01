Check Point Software to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 1, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 1, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EDT/5:30 AM PDT on August 1, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry's most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
|INVESTOR CONTACT:
|MEDIA CONTACT:
|Kip E. Meintzer
|Gil Messing
|Check Point Software Technologies
|Check Point Software Technologies
|+1.650.628.2040
|+1.650.628.2260
|ir@checkpoint.com
|press@checkpoint.com
